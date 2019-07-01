Lib Dem Jo Swinson Wouldn't Go Into A Coalition With A "Corbyn" Labour Party

Lib Dem leadership hopeful Jo Swinson tells LBC she would not for a coalition government with a "Corbyn Labour Party."

The Scottish Liberal Democrat politician said that Jermy Corbyn was a "Brexiter," she said she could not see any other explanation for his "total reluctance to agree with what his party members are urging him to do."

Ruling out a coalition with a Conservative Party led by either of the two Tory leadership hopefuls, Ms Swinson said Jeremy Corbyn seems "stuck in there" as the leader of the Labour Party.

Iain Dale asked about the 2010 coalition government between the Conservative Party and the Liberal Democrats which saw the two sharing power.

Jo Swinson told LBC she would not go into coalition with a Conservative Party under either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt. Picture: LBC

Iain asked if she would, for the good of the country, come together with other parties to form a government, the politician said she was "working with all people across the House," in all parties although "not the DUP" to "stop Brexit.

The leadership hopeful said she would work with parties to stop Brexit, but the difficulty she had was that "people who are so opposed on an issue which is so fundamental" there is no way they could meet on that.

Ms Swinson said under her leadership she planned to be "ambitious" and that the Liberal Democrats would have "no limit" on what they set out to achieve.

"In this volatile period of politics, why shouldn't we be having Liberal Democrats leading a government," she said.

Iain Dale questioned the politician on her choice of words: "Leading a government?"

"Yes," Ms Swinson said "absolutely."

Watch the clip at the top of the page, or click here to watch the entire interview between Iain Dale and Lib Dem leadership hopeful Jo Swinson.