John McDonnell Rubbishes Chancellor’s Claim That Austerity Is "Coming To An End"

29 October 2018, 20:43 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 20:51

The shadow chancellor has rubbished Philip Hammond’s claim that austerity is “finally coming to an end”.

John McDonnell said people would continue to “suffer” despite the Chancellor’s £30bn giveaway Budget.

He spoke Iain Dale after Mr Hammond told MPs his plans will help "the strivers, the grafters and the carers" and would pave the way for a "brighter future”.

John McDonnell
Picture: LBC

- Budget 2018: How It Will Affect You

There were extra funding commitments for improving roads, schools, high streets, NHS mental health services and the roll-out of Universal Credit.

A new “digital service tax” was also announced, but Mr McDonnell described it as a “publicity stunt”.

“Austerity is continuing on,” the Labour politician said.

Philip Hammond
Picture: PA

“They have not mended the austerity measures that they introduced over the last eight years.

“It’s still continuing!”

Meanwhile the Treasury Chief Secretary Liz Truss dismissed speculation that today was a “pre-election Budget”.

“Heaven help us we definitely don’t want that,” she responded when asked by Iain on Monday evening.

“An election is the last thing any of us want,” Ms Truss added.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader