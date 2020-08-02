LBC's Lib Dem Leadership Debate: Watch in Full

By Seán Hickey

Watch in full LBC's Lib Dem Leadership Debate, where Iain Dale put Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran through their paces.

Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran joined Iain Dale to pitch themselves to voters as the next leader of the Liberal Democrats. In a high-octane hour, both candidates were cross-examined by Iain, members of the public and each other to put themselves forward as the best option for the party.

The conversation began with Iain asking both Sir Ed and Ms Moran why people should spend the next hour listening to them make their case to be leader. Both candidates put across not only convincing arguments, but also managed to get out some core policies of the Lib Dems.

Iain then let the pair ask each other questions. Layla Moran was asked how she would pay for implementing Universal Basic Income, a core part of her strategy as leader.

She countered by asking Sir Ed what he would do so the Lib Dems can make gains in the next general election, where he told listeners that the party would be marketed as an "anti-Conservative party".

The floor was given to the general public next where some interesting debate came. Caller Victoria addressed the Lib Dem's policy on trans rights which both Sir Ed and Ms Moran doubled down in their defence of the policy.

You can watch the whole debate at the top of the page.