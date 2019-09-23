Len McCluskey: Jeremy Corbyn Will Fix Our "Broken Toxic Nation"

Jeremy Corbyn is speaking for all voters and is the only one attempting to heal our "broken, toxic nation," Len McCluskey tells LBC.

"What Jeremy Corbyn is attempting to do is to heal our nation. He's speaking for the whole of our nation. He's speaking for the 52% who've already had a referendum to leave Europe and the 48% who voted to Remain and are concerned about splitting away."

The General Secretary of Unite the Union said the other two parties aren't speaking for all people.

"Boris Johnson completely dismissed one half of the nation, the Liberal Democrats have dismissed the other half of the nation. We have a broken, toxic nation which is polarised."

Corbyn defeats grassroots motion to commit to remain. Picture: PA

McCluskey continued: "Corbyn is the only who's saying 'When I'm Prime Minister, I will go to Europe, I will respect the 2016 referendum, and I will negotiate the best deal possible for exiting Europe.'"

Iain challenged McCluskey, saying that the rest of Labour would then vote against Corbyn's deal.

"That's what Emily Thornberry's saying, that's what Kier Starmer's saying, that's what John McDonnell's saying. They are the three most senior members of the Shadow Cabinet."

"The reality is of course they made that speech before the policy was decided," replied McCluskey.

Emily Thornberry urged the party to declare its allegiance before a general election. Picture: PA

Iain asked: "You expect them now to change their position to row in behind what the conference has decided?"

McCluskey replied that these significant figures would have to "make judgements", but made the point that today everyone "gave their backing to Jeremy Corbyn."

Iain then asked if McDonnell, Thornberry and Starmer were wrong to say in their speeches that they'd campaign for Remain.

"Well, if I'd have been the three of them, I wouldn't have done it but nevertheless it was before the policy decision."

