Lord Falconer Reveals His Diet Coke Addiction Is Now Worse Than Ever
25 September 2018, 21:32
A former Lord Chancellor has told LBC his Diet Coke addiction is “worse than ever” and he now consumes up to 13 cans a day.
Lord Falconer says he was left addicted to the caffeinated drink after embarking on a strict weight loss regime.
The Labour peer says part of the ongoing self-invented diet is not to eat anything before 6pm.
He says he began to drink Diet Coke as a replacement for eating - which has since left him addicted.
But he spoke with pride as he told Iain Dale he had managed to conduct an hour-long LBC phone-in without one drop.
“My position in relation to Diet Coke is now worse than ever,” he said speaking from the Labour Party conference.
“By which I mean I would probably drink 12 or 13 Diet Cokes in a day.”