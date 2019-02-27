“The Messiah!” Caller Claims Jeremy Corbyn Is The Second Coming Of Christ

Iain Dale was left in stitches when this LBC caller told him that Jeremy Corbyn was the Messiah.

James also tried to convince Iain that the Labour leader was “the second coming of Jesus Christ”.

He originally phoned Iain to lambast author Tom Bower following his explosive LBC interview on Mr Corbyn.

“It was one of the most awful interviews I’ve ever heard,” Corbynista James told Iain.

The caller claimed Jeremy Corbyn is the Messiah. Picture: LBC/PA

“He literally hates himself to write such a book and then come on the radio just to discuss utter cr**”.

The caller added: “He thought he was going to hit the jackpot with this Jeremy Corbyn book, but we’re not buying it.

“Jeremy Corbyn is the Messiah.

“This is the second coming of Jesus Christ - Jeremy Corbyn.”

