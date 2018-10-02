Brexiteer Minister Andrea Leadsom: Why I’m Still Backing Chequers

2 October 2018, 19:51

It’s been slammed by many leading Brexiteers, but pro-Leave Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom has explained why she still supports Theresa May’s Chequers plan.

On Tuesday Boris Johnson described the Prime Minister’s Brexit blueprint as a “cheat”.

The Chequers plan resulted in his and the then Brexit Secretary David Davis’ resignation in July.

Andrea Leadsom
Picture: LBC

The Prime Minister insists the deal would respect the referendum result - but critics disagree.

Ms Leadsom was a leading figure in the campaign to get Britain out of the EU in 2016.

Iain Dale asked her whether she was “sympathetic” to Mr Johnson’s and others arguments against Chequers.

She told him that she was still fully behind Chequers - and agreed that it did deliver on the promises of Brexit.

“It meet those redlines and I’m not about to invent some new ones,” she said.

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader