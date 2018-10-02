Brexiteer Minister Andrea Leadsom: Why I’m Still Backing Chequers

It’s been slammed by many leading Brexiteers, but pro-Leave Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom has explained why she still supports Theresa May’s Chequers plan.

On Tuesday Boris Johnson described the Prime Minister’s Brexit blueprint as a “cheat”.

The Chequers plan resulted in his and the then Brexit Secretary David Davis’ resignation in July.

The Prime Minister insists the deal would respect the referendum result - but critics disagree.

Ms Leadsom was a leading figure in the campaign to get Britain out of the EU in 2016.

Iain Dale asked her whether she was “sympathetic” to Mr Johnson’s and others arguments against Chequers.

She told him that she was still fully behind Chequers - and agreed that it did deliver on the promises of Brexit.

“It meet those redlines and I’m not about to invent some new ones,” she said.

