Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise

12 July 2022, 20:42 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 20:49

Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale
Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale. Picture: LBC

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Tory leadership candidate Nadhim Zahawi has urged teachers and nurses to "be disciplined about pay" amid rising inflation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Public sector workers are growing increasingly angered over delays to pay rises, which they are demanding are at least in line with spiralling inflation.

There are concerns any deals on pay will be further delayed following Boris Johnson's resignation, with a new prime minster not set to be in place until September.

READ MORE: Sunak and Truss clear first Tory leadership hurdle as eight candidates survive nominations

READ MORE: Boris blocks Labour motion of no confidence in Government

The Chancellor told LBC: "This is a time where I have to say to all public sector workers, teachers, nurses, everyone else... we have to be disciplined about pay. That's how I bring inflation down."

He added that "we all have to work together to tackle inflation because if we don't it's hugely harmful".

"What we have to do is bear down on inflation," he said.

Just weeks ago, when serving as education secretary, Mr Zahawi was lobbying for increased teachers pay after pledging to raise starting salaries in the profession by 9%.

Mr Zahawi is one of the eight remaining candidates who are through to the next round of the Tory leadership contest.

He also told Iain Dale that he put country before party by calling for Mr Johnson's resignation last week.

He submitted a letter just 24 hours after he was promoted to Chancellor, which is thought to have been the final straw for the Prime Minister.

He said: "By Wednesday afternoon it became obvious to me that so many ministers had resigned, it was becoming nigh on impossible to form a functioning government and I decided to go to No 10 and meet with the Prime Minister and to say to him that I think it’s going to be impossible for us to continue as a functioning government.

"I felt it was right and my responsibility to say to my friend that he needs to think about his position and decide on that and control that situation rather than have it transcend into chaos."

But he added that it would have been "irresponsible" for him to have destabilised the Treasury by resigning.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again

A Conservative MP has hit out at the RMT Union strikes as he branded the General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist'

Tory MP calls RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist' and 'waste of space'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Exclusive
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/06 | Watch again

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot

Exclusive
Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard

Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/06 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Penny Mordaunt has clarified her trans stance after criticism

Tory leader candidate Penny Mordaunt clarifies trans stance after gender recognition controversy
A fire has broken out at a pub in Trafalgar Square

Londoners told to avoid Trafalgar Square as firefighters tackle huge pub fire
Rishi Sunak is a 'standard' person who is 'not from a privileged background at all', argues Hancock

Rishi Sunak is 'not from a privileged background at all', argues Matt Hancock
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss survived round one

Sunak and Truss clear first Tory leadership hurdle as eight candidates survive nominations
Baby stars in the Carina Nebula

Nasa releases stunning new images from James Webb Space Telescope
A report has found over 1,000 children were sexually exploited in Telford over three decades, party because of failings by West Mercia Police

Telford: 1,000 children sexually abused after police failed to probe due to racism fears
An average of 66 pieces of packaging were disposed of by households every week

UK households bin nearly 100bn pieces of plastic a year, survey finds
Patel said: "I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs"

Priti Patel rules herself out of Tory leadership race

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says