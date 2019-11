Penny Mordaunt on the Conservative's "dramatic" first campaign week

Iain Dale called the Conservative's first campaign week a "clustershambles" - here's what Penny Mordaunt had to say.

The former Secretary of State for Defence called the week "dramatic" and said the whole campaign will be for all parties, as the stakes are so high.

She also gave reasons why she agreed with former Labour MP Ian Austin who said today that Corbyn was "unfit to rule."