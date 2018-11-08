Questions Raised Over Police Involvement In “Disgusting” Grenfell Bonfire Video

The Telegraph’s Brexit editor put forward a passionate case as she questioned whether police should have got involved in the Grenfell Tower video case.

Six men were arrested and a property was searched when a video showing a model of the Grenfell Tower being burnt on a bonfire surfaced online earlier this week.

They were held on suspicion of the public order offence of causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.

They have since been released under investigation after spending a number of hours in police custody.

Dia Chakravarty joined three other panellists on Iain Dale’s Cross Question on Wednesday night.

She issued a passionate response to the story and LBC listeners loved it.

Watch it above.