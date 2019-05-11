Young Tory Brexiteer Who Admitted She'd Vote Brexit Party Calls For Raab To Replace May

The young Tory member who admitted she lost support for the Conservatives said that Dominic Raab as Prime Minister would restore her faith in the party.

The Brexiteer teen, who went viral after telling Anna Soubry on Question Time that she had lost support in the Conservative Party and will be voting for The Brexit Party, said that a "strong leave campaigner" should replace Theresa May as Prime Minister.

Emily Hewertson told Iain Dale that she would like to see Dominic Raab step into the Tory leadership.

"We need an awkward negotiator in order to get a good deal because at the moment what we're faced with is either a bad deal or remaining, and I think that's just so unfortunate," she said.

"I think that we do need a strong leave campaigner."

"At the end of the day we were supposed to be leaving the EU on March 29th and [the Conservative Party] has failed to do so," she said.

"I think they've lost track of a lot of the key issues and it's time to get Brexit out of the way and we should be leaving without a deal.

"MPs are supposed to represent their constituencies, a lot of the MPs that were in Leave constituencies have repeatedly voted against Brexit motions and it is so frustrating that we're still in this position when we should have left on the 29th March.

"The fact that we've got no deal taken off the table is such a terrible negotiation strategy."

Watch above.