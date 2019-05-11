Young Tory Brexiteer Who Admitted She'd Vote Brexit Party Calls For Raab To Replace May

11 May 2019, 15:34 | Updated: 11 May 2019, 17:24

The young Tory member who admitted she lost support for the Conservatives said that Dominic Raab as Prime Minister would restore her faith in the party.

The Brexiteer teen, who went viral after telling Anna Soubry on Question Time that she had lost support in the Conservative Party and will be voting for The Brexit Party, said that a "strong leave campaigner" should replace Theresa May as Prime Minister.

Emily Hewertson told Iain Dale that she would like to see Dominic Raab step into the Tory leadership.

"We need an awkward negotiator in order to get a good deal because at the moment what we're faced with is either a bad deal or remaining, and I think that's just so unfortunate," she said.

"I think that we do need a strong leave campaigner."

"At the end of the day we were supposed to be leaving the EU on March 29th and [the Conservative Party] has failed to do so," she said.

"I think they've lost track of a lot of the key issues and it's time to get Brexit out of the way and we should be leaving without a deal.

"MPs are supposed to represent their constituencies, a lot of the MPs that were in Leave constituencies have repeatedly voted against Brexit motions and it is so frustrating that we're still in this position when we should have left on the 29th March.

"The fact that we've got no deal taken off the table is such a terrible negotiation strategy."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party polling higher than Labour and Tories combined before EU elections
Heidi Allen's episode of Have I Got News For You was scrapped by the BBC, who cited impartiality rules with the European elections

Iain Dale Clarifies Listener's Misbelief Over Pulled HIGNFY Episode With Heidi Allen

Five shot in ambush by teenagers 'no more than 15 years old'

Wasps Netball reach Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final against Manchester Thunder

US-China trade talks breakdown is 'just a small setback'

First photos of freed hostages after French rescue mission in Burkina Faso