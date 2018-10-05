Remainer Told All His Arguments Against Brexit Are “Laughable”

5 October 2018, 12:58

When this caller made repeated attempts to argue against Brexit, Iain Dale finally told him: “Every point you’ve made is so easily deconstructed it’s laughable”.

Evan in Slough clashed with the LBC presenter in a classic Leave vs Remain row on Thursday night.

The caller wanted to tell young Brits there was “massive job opportunities” for them in the EU.

“What’s the unemployment rate in Spain?” Iain replied. “What’s the unemployment rate in Italy?

“Whats the unemployment rate in Greece? French unemployment is double what it is here.”

Moving on to his next argument, Evan claimed: “The growth in the EU is higher than the UK.”

Iain quickly responded: “It isn’t actually you’re two-quarters out of date.”

Iain Dale
Picture: LBC

Next, the Remain-supporting caller said: “We haven’t actually left yet, so we are getting the benefit of the devalued pound which will lead to inflation.”

The LBC presenter replied again: “Inflation is 2.5 per cent, it’s higher in other countries.”

And as Evan attempted to make his final point, Iain had enough.

The LBC presenter boomed: “What on earth are you going on about, every point you’ve made is so easily deconstructed it’s laughable.”

Watch it above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader