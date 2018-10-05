Remainer Told All His Arguments Against Brexit Are “Laughable”

When this caller made repeated attempts to argue against Brexit, Iain Dale finally told him: “Every point you’ve made is so easily deconstructed it’s laughable”.

Evan in Slough clashed with the LBC presenter in a classic Leave vs Remain row on Thursday night.

The caller wanted to tell young Brits there was “massive job opportunities” for them in the EU.

“What’s the unemployment rate in Spain?” Iain replied. “What’s the unemployment rate in Italy?

“Whats the unemployment rate in Greece? French unemployment is double what it is here.”

Moving on to his next argument, Evan claimed: “The growth in the EU is higher than the UK.”

Iain quickly responded: “It isn’t actually you’re two-quarters out of date.”

Next, the Remain-supporting caller said: “We haven’t actually left yet, so we are getting the benefit of the devalued pound which will lead to inflation.”

The LBC presenter replied again: “Inflation is 2.5 per cent, it’s higher in other countries.”

And as Evan attempted to make his final point, Iain had enough.

The LBC presenter boomed: “What on earth are you going on about, every point you’ve made is so easily deconstructed it’s laughable.”

