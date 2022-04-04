Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

4 April 2022, 20:02

By Seán Hickey

The editor of City A.M. tells LBC that the Treasury's plans to have the Royal Mint create an NFT is 'virtue signalling'.

Andy Sylvester shared the news with Iain Dale that Rishi Sunak is "commissioning the Royal Mint to make a Royal Mint NFT."

Mr Sylvester explained that an NFT, or Non-Fungible Token, is a digital product which a person can have complete ownership of in the online space.

Read more: Chancellor faces calls for 'emergency budget' as cost of living crisis deepens

The Chancellor said on Twitter that he wants to make the UK a "global cryptoassets hub" and will "encourage crypto investment and technology" in the UK to achieve this goal.

The City A.M. editor told LBC that Mr Sunak's move "seems to me to be a bit more virtue signalling," quipping that the Chancellor might be looking to cash in on some of the photos of himself from when he was more popular.

Read more: Business Sunak's wife owns shares in 'to close Russia office' after outcry

Read more: Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs

He went on to tell Iain that the governor of the Bank of England has told us to "hold our horses on the crypto and blockchain path."

Mr Sylvester said that the governor said cryptocurrencies and NFTs are "a bit of a frontier for fraud," but Mr Sunak has made statements on both today.

"Clearly something is not quite clear in the messaging," Mr Sylvester concluded.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

Ring Rachel Reeves with Iain Dale.

Ring Rachel with Iain Dale | Watch again

Exclusive
Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Exclusive
A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help

Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has scrapped VAT on tickets for Concert for Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Exclusive
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has told LBC that the public should "judge him" on his actions not his wealth

'Every penny' of increased NI tax will go 'directly' into funding the NHS, Sunak says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers

John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas
Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion
Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
Kyivan residents have told LBC about living under Putin's strikes

'Who knows what will be next': Kyiv pair speak of surviving in the eye of Putin's storm
Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 27/02 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

A suspect has been arrested over a 'drive-by' shooting which killed six people in Sacramento.

Sacramento shooting: Man arrested as police name six victims of 'drive-by' killing
Some petrol stations are suffering fuel shortages after Just Stop Oil protesters blocked access to oil refineries

Drivers face petrol shortages as eco zealots block oil refineries for four days
Caroline Slocock, former private secretary to Margaret Thatcher, has told LBC Tory MPs will be 'signing away our democracy' if they don't oust Boris Johnson if he is issued a fine over partygate.

Tory MPs will 'sign away our democracy' if Boris isn't sacked, says ex-Thatcher advisor
Channel 4 has been in public ownership for 40 years

Channel 4 to be privatised by government after 40 years in public ownership
Andrew Pierce talks to the former Ukrainian PM

'You allow me to die': West failing to stand up to 'new Hitler', says ex-Ukrainian PM
The Metropolitan Police has issued a warning.

Woman, 23, dies after eating cannabis sweet in east London

Biden called out Putin for the devastation in Bucha

Biden calls for war crimes trial for 'brutal' Putin and vows to step up US sanctions
A British father and son have died in a landslide at Wentworth Falls in the Blue Mountains in Australia.

Brit dad and son, 9, killed and two injured in landslide on Australian holiday
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services