Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

2 June 2021, 22:07

By Sam Sholli

The Government should be "more careful" with its spending, former Tory minister Rory Stewart has told LBC.

Speaking of Government spending on Iain Dale's Cross Question, the former Tory MP said: "Obviously I'm a huge admirer of Iain's but sometimes when we engage with each other I'm sort of characterised as being a kind of Guardian lefty.

"But on this stuff I think I'm more right-wing than the Government.

"I mean I think we should be more careful with our spending."

He added: "It is very very strange the extent to which the Government is spending an enormous amount, not oddly on things I'd be spending on.

"If you were looking for cuts, for example, I wouldn't be spending an enormous amount on aircraft carriers.

"I don't think aircraft carriers are the future of war. I'm afraid that they're a very outdated [and] incredibly expensive technology that has almost no relevance to modern warfare."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes
Lord Sumption told LBC there is no justification for delaying the 21 June lockdown end date

'No justification for delaying 21 June lockdown end date', Lord Sumption argues
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

The PM's former adviser was speaking to MPs earlier

'Crass, vulgar, egotist': Furious caller launches blistering attack on Dominic Cummings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 26/05 Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 25/05 Watch Again

The LBC host had a question for Cummings

Iain Dale has a question Dominic Cummings needs to be asked, and may be...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years as Israel's prime minister is to come to an end

Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years as Israeli PM set to end as rivals agree to form government
Tony Eastlake died from a knife wound on Saturday

Man, 21, charged with murder of Islington flower seller Tony Eastlake
PC Monk denies murder and manslaughter

Dalian Atkinson: Murder-accused PC says he thought he was 'going to die'
Scottish football fans in Trafalgar Square in 2013

Euro 2020: Ticketless Scottish fans urged not to travel to London for England game
The collision left a sea of tomato purée across the A14 in Cambridgeshire

'Horror film' crash scene turns out to be tomato purée spillage
Sir Kevan Collins has resigned over the size of the government's schools catch-up plan

Education adviser resigns over Govt's £1.4bn schools catch-up plan
The traditional Oxford-AstraZeneca jab appears to be less effective against the South African strain

UK in talks with AstraZeneca to secure 'variant vaccine' targeting South Africa strain
Melbourne will remain in lockdown for another week as cases continue to rise.

Melbourne lockdown extends to tackle Covid outbreak

Ryanair chief: Vaccines will remove the need for 'crazy' Covid-19 PCR tests for travel

Ryanair chief: Vaccines will remove the need for 'crazy' Covid-19 PCR tests for travel
Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion education plan 'an insult'

Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion of funding for education plan 'an insult'