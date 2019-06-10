Rory Stewart Says A "Sinister Group" Has Been Pushing A Version Of Brexit

Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart thinks there is a "sinister group" who have been pushing a version of Brexit that's never going to happen.

Rory Stewart said: "We've been given the run around by a sinister group" who have been "pushing for a version of Brexit that's never going to happen."

When Iain Dale asked the Tory MP for Penrith and the Border asked "who is the sinister group," the Tory leadership hopeful said, "that was rude of me."

Mr Stewart explained he was referring to "Nigel Farage and the people who are pushing for that version of Brexit."

When Iain pushed Mr Stewart, the MP admitted that he"must at some level believe it."

Just before he came on air Mr Stewart said that he had to cut short his planned hour on LBC to attend a Conservative Party leadership hustings to "try, as politely as I can, to say to people that they are in danger of pushing something to the public that can never happen."

Mr Stewart said that he didn't disagree with people who think "we ought to be leaving," but that the people he disagrees with are the "people who know perfectly well that we can't leave in that way and are still arguing for it.

"That I think is sinister."

