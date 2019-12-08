Russia report will be published after the General Election, Security Minister insists

The Security Minister spoke to Iain Dale about the so-called 'Russia report' and insisted that it will be published after the election.

Iain Dale asked Brandon Lewis why the Tories won't publish the report before the election.

Lewis replied: "It's quite simple actually. I've been a bit surprised over the last few weeks about some of the furore over this. These documents go through a process. We are still well within the time frame they take on average."

Iain Dale said that it's ready to go, however.

Lewis said that is what Dominic Grieve has said.

Iain pointed out that members of the committee said that too.

Russia report will be published after the General Election, Security Minister insists. Picture: LBC

Lewis replied: "Well, I'm interested in what the committee say but that's not the same as the government giving proper consideration."

He said it takes 6-8 weeks.

He then explained: "Once the General Election is over, that document and the government's position on it will be published."

Iain Dale put it to him that some people are saying that because it is a new parliament, there's no "actual legal imperative" to publish it.

Lewis replied: "My understanding is that document will be published but there is a statutory duty on the prime minister to give it proper consideration, as we all need to do and go through it, because there is national security issues involved.

But that document will be published at some stage within the normal time frame after the General Election."