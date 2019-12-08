Russia report will be published after the General Election, Security Minister insists

8 December 2019, 13:52

The Security Minister spoke to Iain Dale about the so-called 'Russia report' and insisted that it will be published after the election.

Iain Dale asked Brandon Lewis why the Tories won't publish the report before the election.

Lewis replied: "It's quite simple actually. I've been a bit surprised over the last few weeks about some of the furore over this. These documents go through a process. We are still well within the time frame they take on average."

Iain Dale said that it's ready to go, however.

Lewis said that is what Dominic Grieve has said.

Iain pointed out that members of the committee said that too.

Russia report will be published after the General Election, Security Minister insists
Russia report will be published after the General Election, Security Minister insists. Picture: LBC

Lewis replied: "Well, I'm interested in what the committee say but that's not the same as the government giving proper consideration."

He said it takes 6-8 weeks.

He then explained: "Once the General Election is over, that document and the government's position on it will be published."

Iain Dale put it to him that some people are saying that because it is a new parliament, there's no "actual legal imperative" to publish it.

Lewis replied: "My understanding is that document will be published but there is a statutory duty on the prime minister to give it proper consideration, as we all need to do and go through it, because there is national security issues involved.

But that document will be published at some stage within the normal time frame after the General Election."

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Maajid Nawaz's powerful monologue on the rise of anti-Semitism

Maajid Nawaz's powerful monologue on the rise of anti-Semitism
Tory minister struggles to answer how he was affected by austerity

Tory minister struggles to answer how he was personally affected by austerity

Terror arrests: Pair held in Dover on suspicion of offences linked to Syria

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley criticised for 'denying privilege'