'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

20 July 2022, 19:51

By Seán Hickey

The print media and journalists 'should be ashamed of themselves' for the 'tripe' they circulated during the Tory leadership campaign.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will go head-to-head in the Conservative membership vote to be the next party leader, and Prime Minister.

Penny Mordaunt was eliminated from the race on Wednesday after only receiving 105 votes from Conservative MPs to Liz Truss' 113 and Rishi Sunak's 137.

Read more: Sunak and Truss will go head-to-head to become PM after Mordaunt eliminated from Tory race

Iain Dale took aim at media "character assassinations" against Ms Mordaunt, where prominent newspapers carried stories questioning the Trade Minister's work ethic – backed up by prominent Tories such as Lord Frost.

"The coverage...has been disgusting. It has been amateurish." He began.

"I've never bought into the idea that the establishment can stitch things up, but boy have they stitched things up here!"

Read more: 'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris leaves final PMQs to tears, cheers and jeers

Read more: Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Iain believed it to be "a disgrace" that Ms Mordaunt suffered such criticism, adding that journalists who took part in the criticisms "should be ashamed of themselves".

"I'm not surprised by that result" Iain admitted earlier, telling LBC listeners that "no candidate could have stood the find of media character assassination that Penny Mordaunt has suffered."

He went on: "I thought [Penny Mordaunt] was the most exciting choice."

"Now you've got the man who's just resigned as Chancellor, and the current Foreign Secretary"

"I don't think this is over by a long shout" Iain concluded ominously.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/07 | Watch again

Tory leadership contestant Kemi Badenoch has said any racial prejudice she has encountered "is always from the left"

Kemi Badenoch says any racial prejudice she has encountered 'is always from the left'

Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale

Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again

A Conservative MP has hit out at the RMT Union strikes as he branded the General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist'

Tory MP calls RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist' and 'waste of space'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Exclusive
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/06 | Watch again

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot
Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard
Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response
Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/06 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Charles' charity will not face further action

Watchdog to take no further action over £2.5m 'given to Charles' charity in bags'
David Venables, 89, has been jailed for life

Farmer who murdered wife and hid body in septic tank screams 'no, no' as he's jailed for life
It's Sunak v Truss for the keys to No10

Sunak and Truss will go head-to-head to become PM after Mordaunt eliminated from Tory race
Rail passengers have faced chaos due to the heatwave

Thousands of passengers stranded for over 24 hours as heatwave brings massive rail chaos
Jamie Allen has left Halifax for a time to join Love Island's cast

Footballer Jamie Allen faces 'review' by Halifax Town after announcing Love Island appearance
Busted star Charlie Simpson has warned parents over secondary drowning after his son was rushed to hospital with the condition.

Busted star warns parents over secondary drowning after son diagnosed with condition
LBC spoke to a firefighter who said the service is 'dangerously under-resourced'

Wennington blaze firefighter: 'We had no chance, we were completely understaffed'
A fire has broken out at the top of a block of flats in North Woolwich.

Flat fire breaks out in North Woolwich with 125 firefighters tackling blaze
marr

Andrew Marr: 'There's a risk the Tory leadership contest could get very dirty'
Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'