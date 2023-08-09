‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election

9 August 2023, 21:18

Conservative Party
Conservative Party. Picture: Lbc/Alamy
Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Iain Dale responds to Conservative peer Zac Goldsmith's surprising support for Labour and expresses his disillusionment with Tory's direction himself.

Iain Dale spoke to listeners after Conservative peer and Boris Johnson ally Zac Goldsmith said that he was "very tempted" to support Labour at the next election.

During his monologue, Iain asked listeners whether they are considering abandoning their natural political home at the next election.

Iain went on to say: “I can’t endorse a party that endorses Lee Anderson telling migrants to F*** off back to France.

"If it was just him saying it as a backbencher, I wouldn’t approve of it. I would just think, 'Well, that’s just him mouthing off for publicity.

"But the fact that No.10 and the Secretary of State for Justice have supported it, I find absolutely despicable.”

READ MORE: Diane Abbott says migrants 'have indeed f***ed off' in attack on Lee Anderson as 41 drown in tragedy off Italy

It comes as the Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson refused to apologise after saying those unhappy with the Bibby Stockholm should “f*** off back to France”.

Downing Street later reiterated the view, with a spokesperson for No10 saying: “The justice secretary was speaking on behalf of the government. That is the response.”

Iain continued: “Now, I may receive calls over the next few months to change my mind, but I'm reaching a point where it's just one thing after another, and they don't deserve to be in government.

“And it pains me to say that... but it has gotten to a point where if people don't speak out and register the fact that moderate Conservatives will not put up with this type of behaviour by the people at the top of their party, then who's going to speak out?”

READ MORE: Government to send channel migrants 4,000 miles to Ascension Island as 'sensible' Rwanda alternative

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants

Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge

Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch Again

cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale18/07 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall.

'Thank you for what you did for me': LBC's Iain Dale reunites with NHS workers who helped him fight back after fall
Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/07 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07 | Watch Again

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

It is understood that FBI agents shot and killed a man who allegedly made threats against the US president.

FBI agents shoot and kill man suspected of threatening Joe Biden ahead of president's Utah visit
The PSNI are investigating a second breach.

Northern Ireland police investigate second data breach after document containing officer details is stolen
Mayhem has continued into the evening on Oxford Street.

Carnage on Oxford Street as huge crowds clash with police amid social media call for ‘mass shoplifting’ rampage
Detectives are treating the fire at the historic Crooked House pub as arson

Fire at Britain's 'wonkiest' pub being treated as arson as specialist sniffer dog sent to examine rubble
The young rapper has died 'suddenly', her family said.

‘We're all in shock’: Rapper Lil Tay, 14, and her brother die 'unexpectedly' as family pay tribute
The Scottish comedian has been charged by police.

Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested and charged with sex offences following investigation
Diane Abbott has hit out following Lee Anderson's migrant comments

Diane Abbott says migrants 'have indeed f***ed off' in attack on Lee Anderson as 41 drown in tragedy off Italy
PSNI declare 'critical incident' after mass data breach

'Critical incident' declared by Northern Ireland police after the names of 10,000 officers and staff published online
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo