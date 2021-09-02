Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison

By Sam Sholli

Tory MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa has given his reaction to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison.

Pitchfork, who is now 61-years-old, was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire.

He has walked free from prison after the Parole Board earlier this year decided he was "suitable for release".

The Ministry of Justice has said that Pitchfork will remain under supervision for the rest of his life.

Mr Costa told LBC's Iain Dale: "They made a judgment and...even though the judgment was ultimately based in evidence, there was a subjective analysis to this.

"You or I are not psychologists, but it doesn't mean that the panel couldn't have made a mistake. They've made mistakes in the past.

"And I do think that I as a politician [have] got to scrutinise those that make these decisions on our behalf."