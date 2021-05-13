Watch LIVE: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls

By Fiona Jones

The Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls from 8pm as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict worsens. You can watch it here.

Dozens have died in the most severe outbreak of violence since the 50-day war in 2014, with no resolution in sight and both sides talking up the prospect of a full-scale conflict.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 69 Palestinians by Thursday morning, including 16 children and six women, according to the territory's health ministry.

At least 320 have been wounded, including 86 children and 39 women.



