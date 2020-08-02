Watch LIVE: LBC's Liberal Democrat Leadership Debate

2 August 2020, 10:19

Iain Dale is joined by Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran in LBC's Lib Dem Leadership Debate and you can watch live here from 11am.

Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran join Iain Dale for LBC's Lib Dem Leadership Debate. You can watch the debate live at 11am here and on the Global Player app.

Leadership candidates Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran will be taking your questions live on air as well as answering each others questions. Iain Dale will also be cross examining the candidates.

Watch the Lib Dem Leadership Debate live from 11am here.

