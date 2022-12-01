'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

1 December 2022, 21:14

By Sam Sholli

Iain Dale has asked where the Health Secretary is as he took aim at "not acceptable" ambulance wait times.

Iain gave his take as NHS data has shown there are areas in the country in which half of patients are waiting 30 minutes or more in ambulances outside of hospitals.

In the East of England, 49.5% of ambulances were delayed outside for at least 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, 48.6% were delayed in the South West.

Last week, throughout the whole of England, three in 10 ambulances were delayed outside hospitals.

More than 11,000 ambulances in England - 15% of the total - waited more than an hour.

Iain said: "Now we've heard horrific stories in the press of people who have had to wait 10 hours, 12 hours,I think there's one woman today [who waited] 40 hours.

"Now this is just not acceptable in a health service which we're told is fantastic.

"Now there are always reasons why these things happen.

"And if there are reasons why these things happen then there are ways of surely ameliorating those things.

"But nothing has been done over the past month so far as I can see to make the situation better."

In addition, NHS England data has shown that, despite being well enough to leave, 57.5% of patients were last week stuck in hospitals.

In response to that figure, Iain said: "57.5! I mean, that is an appalling figure. So surely it's at that end of the whole chain that things need to improve."

Iain also later added: "It's not an easy situation for anyone to explain. It's not an easy situation to deal with within a few days or a few weeks. I completely understand that.

"But you'd like to have some reassuring words from the Health Secretary today to say 'OK we know there's a problem, this is what we're going to do about it'.

"So where is the Health Secretary?

"Why isn't he all over the media today trying to reassure us that if we fall ill in an emergency situation or our family members fall ill, they will be treated as soon as practically possible?

"Because if you're having a stroke or a heart attack, you can't afford to wait 30 minutes to get into the hospital. It is as simple as that."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale 30/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish Cross Question 28/11/22

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 28/11 | Watch again

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Iain Dale 21/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch Again

cq

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

Iain Dale Cross Question 09/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists have developed a machine that can diagnose cancer from bathroom sounds

'Your farts aren't sounding right': new AI that can diagnose cancer from people's bathroom sounds
Victoria Primary School in Penarth

Second child dies from same Strep A infection primary school that killed another six-year-old last week
Kanye West has said he likes Hitler

Kanye West praises Hitler, saying 'We've got to stop dissing Nazis', in shocking anti-semitic rant
1

People 'eating pet food' and 'heating meals on radiators and candles' as families struggle with soaring costs
David Fuller pleaded guilty to more sexual offences

Families of dead women abused by mortuary monster David Fuller will get six-figure NHS payouts
Harry Maguire was mocked in Ghana

'The economic Harry Maguire': England star used in Ghanaian parliament debate to mock vice-president
1

History makers! All-female referee team take charge of Costa Rica vs Germany in World Cup first
Matt Hancock says ministers argued over a 'bonkers' plan to free thousands of prisoners

'Bonkers' plan to release thousands of prisoners during lockdown went round Government, Hancock claims
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: 'Tories looking to scrap housing targets are in a war of the old and the wealthy against the rest'