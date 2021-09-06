Tom Swarbrick 10pm - 1am
Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader
6 September 2021, 21:50
This is the moment journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown said she wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader.
She made the comment while appearing as a panellist on LBC's Cross Question.
The journalist said: "I'd really like to get to know Angela Rayner. I really think she is amazing."
She also said: "I love the way she speaks. She is everything.
"And I wish she was the leader of the Labour Party."