Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

6 September 2021, 21:50

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown said she wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader.

She made the comment while appearing as a panellist on LBC's Cross Question.

The journalist said: "I'd really like to get to know Angela Rayner. I really think she is amazing."

She also said: "I love the way she speaks. She is everything.

"And I wish she was the leader of the Labour Party."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch again
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison
'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech
Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists
'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is set to announce changes to the healthcare and social care system.

PM promises to 'not duck tough decisions' to fix social care amid reports of tax increase
Mr Williams was found dead at his Brooklyn home

The Wire star Michael K Williams found dead at Brooklyn home

Mr Hollyman warned of shortages persisting at Christmas

Food or presents: HGV driver's stark warning about Christmas if shortages persist
Big Ben has been given a new blue makeover, and Londoners can easily make out the renovations now

Big Ben's new blue makeover revealed as renovation approaches completion
Rush hour reached its busiest in 18 months on Monday.

London Tube sees busiest rush hour in 18 months as thousands return to office
Chris Bryant criticised the PM's approach to dealing with Afghan cases.

‘One has been shot, one was raped’: MP tells PM about fate of Afghans he tried to help
The NHS will get £5.4bn to tackle Covid and the patient backlog

NHS to get £5.4 billion boost to tackle Covid and patient backlog
Shylah Johnson was put in isolation because she was wearing the wrong skirt.

Schoolgirl, 12, kicked out of class for wearing incorrect skirt as her 'hips are too wide'
London Tube seeing busiest morning in 18 months is 'very good news', says Tory peer

London Tube seeing busiest morning in 18 months is 'very good news', says Tory peer
James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding