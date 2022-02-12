Snoop Dogg sued for alleged sexual assault days before Super Bowl performance

12 February 2022, 00:41 | Updated: 12 February 2022, 00:52

Snoop Dogg is being sued for alleged sexual assault.
Snoop Dogg is being sued for alleged sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A woman is suing American rapper Snoop Dogg over allegations of sexual assault and battery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She claims she was attacked by the musician after she went to one of his shows in 2013, Reuters reports.

According to the agency, the complaint said: "Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg."

"Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again."

The civil lawsuit, which was filed in California, seeks unspecified damages.

A spokesperson for Snoop Dogg said he "has never had any sexual encounter" with the woman and the allegations were "simply meritless".

It comes just days before the musician is set to perform at the Super Bowl in the US alongside stars including Dr Dre, Eminem and Mary J Blige.

Read more: Brits warned to get out of Ukraine as US fears Russia could invade within a week

Read more: Swedish hitman guilty of murdering reality TV star's brother in drug gang war

"They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday's Super Bowl half-time show," the spokesperson added.

The woman claimed in the lawsuit that she was also sexually assaulted earlier in the same evening by one of the rapper's employees who is also named as a defendant.

The parties previously tried to resolve the matter through mediation but talks broke down, the complaint said according to Reuters.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The stabbing took place around Milton Keynes College

Murder probe after boy fatally stabbed at Milton Keynes college

Durham Police in the UK helped their namesake colleagues in Canada

Durham Police help save woman in Canada after she contacts wrong police force

The Foreign Office has warned Brits to leave Ukraine as tensions grow.

Get out now: Brits warned to leave Ukraine amid fears Russia will invade within days

Sadiq Khan reportedly told Cressida Dick he no longer had confidence in her leadership.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick 'could receive £575,000 payout'

Mr Bridgen said he "welcomes" the chance to "clarify" matters

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen investigated by Parliament watchdog over lobbying claims

Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead in December 2019.

Swedish hitman guilty of murdering reality TV star's brother in drug gang war

Dr Hopkins earlier confirmed the cases

Patient dies from Lassa fever after family infected with ebola-like virus

Zouma could still play against Leicester, David Moyes has confirmed

West Ham say Kurt Zouma still available to play despite outrage at cat kicking

Andrew North, another journalist working for the UN, and Afghan nationals working alongside them have reportedly been detained in Kabul.

Andrew North: British journalist detained by Taliban is freed

Three Metropolitan police officers who worked with Sarah Everard's killer could face charges, it has emerged

Met colleagues of killer cop Wayne Couzens face charges over ‘racist & sexist Whatsapps’

Dr Patel was berated as he stood with his guide dog

Shocking footage shows blind man called 'worse than a dog' by angry Tube commuter

Neil Coyle allegedly had two outbursts in two days at one of the Commons' bars.

Labour MP sorry after suspension for 'Fu Manchu' race rant at journalist in Commons bar

Adele made a surprise appearance at a London nightclub

Adele stuns fans with surprise pole dance performance at Heaven nightclub in London

Priti Patel has reiterated her "commitment" to finding the "right" successor to Cressida Dick.

Priti demands 'strong and decisive new leadership' to take over scandal-hit Met

The new 63 buses have panoramic roofs and phone chargers

Inside London's new 'Future Bus' with panoramic skylight and phone chargers in seats

Skater Kamila Valieva at the centre of drug scandal

Teenage Russian skating superstar plunges Winter Olympics into doping crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery

White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week

Virus Outbreak Canada Protests

Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge

The scene near where five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home

Five police officers are shot and four more are hit by shrapnel in ambush
People block highway 75 with heavy vehicles and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba

Ontario declares an emergency over lorry blockades in Canada

Witness Lt Richard Zimmerman, of the Minneapolis Police Department, giving evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin

Officers arresting George Floyd ‘had training in civil rights and first aid’
The World Trade Centre in New York

Biden to split frozen Afghan funds between 9/11 victims and relief efforts
People block highway 75 with heavy vehicles and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba

Canadian authorities look to the courts to break blockade

People block highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

A worker packs away completed Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed dolls, the mascot of 2022 Winter Olympics, in Jinjiang city in southeastern China’s Fujian province

Traders punished for selling Olympics mascot at 10 times the retail price
People wave to a convoy departing for Paris in Strasbourg, eastern France

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning

'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words
'It should've happened a long time ago': Brother of Daniel Morgan reacts to Cressida Dick resignation

Brother of murdered detective Daniel Morgan 'pleased' at Cressida Dick resignation
'We've all done it' says ex-Police officer

Ex-officer claims new Met chief must be white male who can admit past prejudice
'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan
Nick Ferrari was speaking after a speech by the former PM

'His government was riddled with sleaze': Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major
Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'shocked and saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns
Eddie Mair spoke to Matthew Cole from The Fuel Bank Foundation.

'The need is getting greater and greater': Fuel bank chief warns of desperation hitting families
Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair

Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair
'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police