Snoop Dogg sued for alleged sexual assault days before Super Bowl performance

By Emma Soteriou

A woman is suing American rapper Snoop Dogg over allegations of sexual assault and battery.

She claims she was attacked by the musician after she went to one of his shows in 2013, Reuters reports.

According to the agency, the complaint said: "Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg."

"Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again."

The civil lawsuit, which was filed in California, seeks unspecified damages.

A spokesperson for Snoop Dogg said he "has never had any sexual encounter" with the woman and the allegations were "simply meritless".

It comes just days before the musician is set to perform at the Super Bowl in the US alongside stars including Dr Dre, Eminem and Mary J Blige.

"They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday's Super Bowl half-time show," the spokesperson added.

The woman claimed in the lawsuit that she was also sexually assaulted earlier in the same evening by one of the rapper's employees who is also named as a defendant.

The parties previously tried to resolve the matter through mediation but talks broke down, the complaint said according to Reuters.