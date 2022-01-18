Tonga tsunami: Leaked military photos show 'catastrophic' damage

18 January 2022, 09:30

Leaked military photos have surfaced showing the scale of destruction on Tonga
Leaked military photos have surfaced showing the scale of destruction on Tonga. Picture: NZ Defence Force

By Asher McShane

A series of leaked military photos have shown for the first time the scale of destruction caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Aerial images prepared by the New Zealand defence force for the Tongan government were leaked online after a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion reconnaissance plane was sent to the island.

The pictures highlight areas of the island with “catastrophic” devastation inflicted by the tsunami and eruption.

A separate series of images also showing the island of Tonga covered in ash.

Read more: Brit tsunami victim died on Tongan beach trying to save her dogs, brother reveals

The images showed 'catastrophic' damage on the island
The images showed 'catastrophic' damage on the island. Picture: NZ Defence Force

A plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in images taken before the eruption before it disappears under a giant ash cloud.

It also emerged that the enormous scale and power of the volcanic eruption caused changes to air pressure waves across the UK.

An airstrip on Tonga covered in ash
An airstrip on Tonga covered in ash. Picture: NZ Defence Force

Meteorologists detected the waves in areas including Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Met Office has confirmed a 'ripple' effect as the eruption sent air pressure rising across the eastern coastline, following Saturday's massive undersea volcanic eruption.

The island is waiting to receive deliveries of vital supplies
The island is waiting to receive deliveries of vital supplies. Picture: NZ Defence Force

The island was left without power after the eruption and was cut off, with thick ash on the airport runway delaying aid deliveries.

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2022 by a Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft, showing the main island of Tonga after the volcano erupted
An aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2022 by a Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft, showing the main island of Tonga after the volcano erupted. Picture: Alamy

Significant damage has been reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami.

New Zealand's military is sending much-needed drinking water and other supplies, but said the ash on the runway will delay the flight by at least a day.

Aerial images show the devastation on the island, which is covered in a thick layer of ash
Aerial images show the devastation on the island, which is covered in a thick layer of ash. Picture: Alamy

A towering ash cloud since Saturday's eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand is also sending two navy ships to Tonga that will leave on Tuesday and pledged an initial 1 million New Zealand dollars (£500,000) towards recovery efforts.

Aid flights have been trying to reach the ash-covered island of Tonga
Aid flights have been trying to reach the ash-covered island of Tonga. Picture: NZ Defence Force

Communications with Tonga have been extremely limited, but New Zealand and Australia sent military surveillance flights to assess the damage on Monday.

UN humanitarian officials and Tonga's government "report significant infrastructural damage around Tongatapu," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"There has been no contact from the Ha'apai Group of islands, and we are particularly concerned about two small low-lying islands - Mango and Fonoi - following surveillance flights confirming substantial property damage."

New Zealand's High Commission in Tonga also reported "significant damage" along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, including to resorts and along the waterfront area.

Satellite images captured the spectacular eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific.

Tsunami waves of about 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) crashed into Tonga's shoreline, and crossed the Pacific, causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California. The eruption set off a sonic boom that could be heard as far away as Alaska.

Two people drowned in Peru, which also reported an oil spill after waves moved a ship that was transferring oil at a refinery.

New Zealand's Acting High Commissioner for Tonga, Peter Lund, said there were unconfirmed reports of up to three fatalities on Tonga so far.

One death has been confirmed by family: British woman Angela Glover, 50, who was swept away by a wave.

Nick Eleini said his sister's body had been found and that her husband survived.

"I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs," Mr Eleini told Sky News. He said it had been his sister's "life dream" to live in the South Pacific and "she loved her life there".

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano, about 64 kilometres (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions. In late 2014 and early 2015, eruptions created a small new island and disrupted air travel to the Pacific archipelago.

Earth imaging company Planet Labs PBC had watched the island after a new vent began erupting in late December. Satellite images showed how drastically the volcano had shaped the area, creating a growing island off Tonga.

The UN World Food Program is exploring how to bring in relief supplies and more staff and has received a request to restore communication lines in Tonga, Mr Dujarric said.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

New Zealand Tonga Volcano Eruption

Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga as scale of damage emerges

Roberta Metsola

Maltese legislator Roberta Metsola elected European Parliament president

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after positive Covid tests

Virus Outbreak China

Parcels from overseas may have spread Omicron – Chinese state media

Dominic Raab said there will be "economic consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine.

UK sends troops and weapons to Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion

The incident took place at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas

Rabbi escaped Texas synagogue siege by throwing a chair at his British captor

Large waves crash ashore at Wrights Beach, north of Bodega Bay, California, following a massive undersea volcanic explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Flights sent to assess Tonga damage after volcanic eruption

An employee of Sotheby’s Dubai presents a 555.55 carat black diamond

Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai

A journalist takes images of pictures of Anne Frank at the renovated Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank

Eric Zemmour, far-right candidate for the French presidential election

Far-right presidential contender Eric Zemmour convicted of hate speech

UK to launch four day working week pilot scheme

Four day working week pilot scheme launched by 30 companies

Novak Djokovic after landing in Belgrade, Serbia

Novak Djokovic returns to Serbia after deportation from Australia

A Russian tank fires as troops take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Djokovic a been welcomed back in Serbia after Australia visa row

'God bless you Novak': Serbia welcomes back Djokovic after Australian visa row

Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned as chairman of Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse boss Antonio Horta-Osorio resigns after breaching Covid rules

Three elderly men wearing FFP2 face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus sit on a bench in Athens, Greece

Unvaccinated older people in Greece face monthly fines

World News

See more World News

Ethiopia Tigray Conflict

Tigray forces say Ethiopian airstrike kills 56 civilians

9 days ago

Turkmenistan Gates of Hell

Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out

9 days ago

A Covid drive-in test centre (stock photo)

Mother 'locked son in boot of car after he tested positive for Covid-19'

9 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

There are reports the Navy is rejecting plans to 'push back' migrants in the Channel

'We would not storm migrant boats': Navy rejects plan to push back refugees crossing Channel

15 mins ago

The Director General of the IATA said he was "optimistic" about the travel industry.

Holidaymakers 'ripped off' by Covid travel testing, former BA chief tells LBC

1 hour ago

Peers debated the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on Monday night

Lords vote to make misogyny a hate crime as government suffers string of defeats

1 hour ago

Dominic Raab said Insulate Britain's actions are not "normal, peaceful protest, but sabotage"

Eco-mob protests are sabotage, Raab says as Govt pushes ahead with protest crackdown

2 hours ago

Kill the Bill protesters gathered while the vote went on in the Lords.

Kill the Bill: Government plans to crack down on protests defeated in Lords

4 hours ago

Dominic Cummings has, amid the partygate scandal, claimed that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament.

Cummings: I'll swear under oath that PM lied - as No10 'denies' latest Partygate claims

5 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police