British woman missing after being washed away in Tonga tsunami

By Emma Soteriou

A search is under way for a British woman who was swept away when a devastating tsunami struck the island of Tonga.

Angela Glover was washed away from the beach with her husband, James Glover, and their "four or five" dogs.

Her husband was able to cling on to a tree, however, she was drawn away with the animals.

The pair had been house sitting on the west coast of Tongatapu - the main island in Tonga - Ms Glover's brother, Nick Eleini, told The Guardian.

Following the incident, Mr Glover returned to the couple's house on the south coast of the island, contacting the police and the British embassy there, he said.

However, the family are still awaiting further updates on the search for Ms Glover, with Mr Eleini saying not knowing was "excruciating".

Mr Eleini said: "What are we, 48 hours later? I don't think this is going to have a happy ending."

He added: "It's excruciating. I can't even believe the words are coming out of my mouth, to be honest."

Tsunami waves of about 80 centimetres crashed into Tonga's shoreline after a huge undersea volcanic eruption took place on Saturday.

New Zealand and Australia have since sent military surveillance flights to Tonga to assess the damage, with a towering ash cloud following the eruption preventing flights from leaving earlier.

Essential supplies, including drinking water, will be sent over on Tuesday, while communications with the country remain extremely limited.

No casualties have been reported on Tonga, although there were still concerns about people on some of the smaller islands near the volcano.