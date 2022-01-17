British woman missing after being washed away in Tonga tsunami

17 January 2022, 07:52

Angela Glover went missing during the tsunami in Tonga.
Angela Glover went missing during the tsunami in Tonga. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A search is under way for a British woman who was swept away when a devastating tsunami struck the island of Tonga.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Angela Glover was washed away from the beach with her husband, James Glover, and their "four or five" dogs.

Her husband was able to cling on to a tree, however, she was drawn away with the animals.

The pair had been house sitting on the west coast of Tongatapu - the main island in Tonga - Ms Glover's brother, Nick Eleini, told The Guardian.

Following the incident, Mr Glover returned to the couple's house on the south coast of the island, contacting the police and the British embassy there, he said.

However, the family are still awaiting further updates on the search for Ms Glover, with Mr Eleini saying not knowing was "excruciating".

Read more: Gavin Williamson 'lined up for a knighthood' as PM tries to 'buy his silence'

Read more: Five-year-old British girl ‘killed by skier in Alps’ in horror crash

Mr Eleini said: "What are we, 48 hours later? I don't think this is going to have a happy ending."

He added: "It's excruciating. I can't even believe the words are coming out of my mouth, to be honest."

Tsunami waves of about 80 centimetres crashed into Tonga's shoreline after a huge undersea volcanic eruption took place on Saturday.

New Zealand and Australia have since sent military surveillance flights to Tonga to assess the damage, with a towering ash cloud following the eruption preventing flights from leaving earlier.

Essential supplies, including drinking water, will be sent over on Tuesday, while communications with the country remain extremely limited.

No casualties have been reported on Tonga, although there were still concerns about people on some of the smaller islands near the volcano.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Indian classical kathak dance guru Birju Maharaj teaches students at his studio in New Delhi in 1997

Birju Maharaj, legend of India’s kathak dance form, dies aged 83

Petro Poroshenko

Former president Poroshenko returns to Ukraine to appear in court

Large waves crash ashore at Wrights Beach, north of Bodega Bay, California, following a massive undersea volcanic explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Flights sent to assess Tonga damage after volcanic eruption

A man holds a child

Births fall in China in 2021 as workforce shrinks

Anders Behring Breivik

Grandstanding fears as mass killer Anders Behring Breivik seeks parole

Fumio Kishida

Virus measures and defence are top priorities for Japan’s prime minister

Someone is tested for Covid-19

China anti-virus measures in full force after Beijing Omicron case

The FBI responded to the hostage situation in Texas.

Two teens held in Manchester after Brit hostage taker killed by FBI in Texas synagogue

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on January 14, 2022.

North Korea fires two suspected missiles in fourth launch this year

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows a missile test from railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022

North Korea fires projectile in fourth launch this month, officials say

Funeral service for victims of the Bronx fire

Outpouring of grief as victims of Bronx fire laid to rest

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko

Former president Poroshenko to return to Ukraine to face charges

The French National Assembly in Paris

Unvaccinated people to be excluded from venues under new French Covid law

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

Former Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine claims Russia behind cyberattack in ‘hybrid war’

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions in North Carolina

Tens of thousands without power as winter storm blasts US south-east

World News

See more World News

Actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94

Sidney Poitier: Family's tribute to 'guiding light' after Hollywood legend dies aged 94

9 days ago

Kazakhstan riot police

Kazakh leader orders use of lethal force on ‘terrorists’ amid protests

9 days ago

Anti-vaxx tennis star Novak Djokovic has thanked fans for their support.

Anti-vaxx tennis star Novak Djokovic breaks silence amid Covid visa row

9 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Police have released the last selfie Marnie took before she went missing

Urgent search for teen Marnie Clayton last seen leaving Windsor nightclub

Just now

Two senior Metropolitan Police officers have been dismissed for gross misconduct

Senior Met officers sacked for 'appalling' treatment of staff and misuse of credit card

12 hours ago

Lord Paul Myners has died aged 73

Lord Paul Myners, 'tower of strength' during the 2008 financial crisis, dies aged 73

15 hours ago

Gavin Williamson has reportedly been lined up for a Knighthood

Gavin Williamson 'lined up for a knighthood' as PM tries to 'buy his silence'

17 hours ago

John Bercow hit back at a bullying inquiry's findings

'Calling bullying inquiry a kangaroo court would be an insult to kangaroos': Bercow

22 hours ago

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is urging the Commons leader to allow time for the motion as soon as possible.

Lib Dems table motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson

22 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police