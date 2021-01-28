£10,000 Covid fines for organisers of Leeds lockdown snowball fight

28 January 2021, 17:30

By Kate Buck

Two men who organised a mass snowball fight during the current lockdown have each been fined £10,000 for the"blatant breach" of Covid rules.

The unnamed pair, aged 20 and 23, were tracked down after hundreds of people gathered for more than two hours on Woodhouse Moor, Leeds, on January 14.

West Yorkshire Police said this created "a significant and completely unnecessary risk of increasing the spread of the virus".

The snowball fight was filmed and widely shared on social media, provoking widespread condemnation as England endured freezing temperatures and strict lockdown rules, with many blaming students for the event.

Read more: German authorities advise against over-65s getting AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

A force spokesman said the 23-year-old had already received a fine in November for breaching restrictions in relation to mixing households at an address in the nearby Hyde Park area.

He said both men were interviewed on Wednesday and Thursday in relation to the incident and reported for fixed penalty notices to be issued.

Hundreds gathered for a snowball fight
Hundreds gathered for a snowball fight. Picture: PA
Those fined are not pictured
Those fined are not pictured. Picture: PA

Organising any gathering of more than 30 people is illegal and leaves organisers liable to a £10,000 fine under coronavirus legislation, he said.

Leeds's police commander Chief Superintendent Damien Miller said: "We take absolutely no pleasure in handing out such heavy fines to these two young men but their actions encouraged hundreds of people to be in close proximity to each other, creating a significant and completely unnecessary risk of increasing the spread of the virus.

"It was a blatant breach of the legislation that is in place to help keep people safe at what remains a critical time for us all.

"The event attracted understandable media attention and widespread public condemnation of all those who irresponsibly took part.

"That said, it remains clear that the vast majority of people recognise the need for collective responsibility and are continuing to stick with the regulations that are there to protect our families and our communities.

"We will continue our approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging compliance but we won't hesitate to enforce the law where people blatantly disregard the rules and put others at risk."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A member of staff holding a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine factory inspected in Belgium amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca
Boris Johnson holding a cod during an election campaign visit to Grimsby Fish Market in December 2019

Brexit: Fishing problems 'inevitable' but deal will be 'very beneficial', PM says
The President of the European Council has told the EU to consider legal action to secure doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccineThe President of the European Council has told the EU to consider legal action to secure doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

EU told to consider legal action amid bitter row over AstraZeneca vaccine supply
Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organisation

World Health Organisation team exits Wuhan quarantine for Covid origins study
Heavy snow is expected in several parts of the UK over the next few days

UK weather: Flooding fears as heavy rain and snow to batter Britain
Germany has advised under-65s against taking the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

German authorities advise against over-65s getting AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Passengers walk in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotel countries full list - and how the plan will work
Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The vaccine dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca has become extremely bitter'

'The EU-AstraZeneca vaccine dispute has become extremely bitter'
Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC
The NHS doctor joined James for this week's podcast

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien - and Doctor Rachel Clarke
The LBC presenter dismissed the comments as unhelpful

Desmond Swayne's comments are 'pant wettingly ludicrous and dangerous'
James O'Brien: Scottish independence debate could make us 'go upside down again'

James O'Brien: Scottish independence debate could turn country 'upside down again'
The former MEP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Stanley Johnson: Nations need to cooperate over vaccine supply

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London