Horror moment screaming air passengers lifted out of seats in extreme turbulence as plane forced to turn back

Footage of the turbulence onboard the flight has been posted online. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

Air passengers were lifted out of their seats by extreme turbulence on a trans-Atlantic flight that was forced to turn around.

Frightening footage shows the moment the Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm to Miami is buffeted by turbulence.

The incident took place as the plane was crossing over Greenland in the north Atlantic, and the plane was forced to fly back to Copenhagen to check technical issues.

No one is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident.

One passenger on the flight posted footage of the turbulence as passengers screamed.

Seeing a woman lifted out of her seat, the man said: "Look at her feet touching the [ceiling]!

"I thought we were going to [die]".

Some 254 passengers were onboard the flight.

The plane was forced to turn around because the facilities to perform the necessary checks were not available in Miami.

The passengers were offered hotel rooms in Copenhagen and were set to be flown to Miami on Friday.

