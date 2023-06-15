Hollywood legend Al Pacino, 83, welcomes child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, as baby name revealed

The Godfather actor revealed his girlfriend was pregnant last month. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Hollywood legend Al Pacino has welcomed his baby boy with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

The actor, 83, and his girlfriend, 29, named their first child together Roman Pacino, Daily Mail reports.

The couple were seen in public for the first time since Roman was born, as they went out for a meal in Los Angeles.

Al Pacino and Noor are thought to be "ecstatic" following their son's birth.

Al Pacino revealed last month that he was expecting his fourth child, who was eight months along at the time.

It came after Al Pacino's long-time friend and colleague Robert De Niro revealed he has welcomed his seventh baby at the age of 79.

Mr De Niro confirmed the news in an interview with ET Canada, meaning there are now 51 years between his eldest child, Drena De Niro, and his youngest.

Mr De Niro's other children include Raphael, 46, who is the child of De Niro and his first wife, alongside Drena.

He has two children from his second marriage, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, as well as 27-year old twins Aaron and Julian.

The actor also has four grandchildren.