At least 12 people have died after a horror crash in India

8 October 2022, 12:24 | Updated: 8 October 2022, 12:28

Traffic in India
Traffic in India. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

At least 12 people have died after a horror crash in India.

Another 43 people have also been rushed to hospital with serious burns after a bus caught fire when it hit a truck on a highway in Western India.

They are being treated at a hospital in Nashik, which is nearly 120 miles north-east of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.

Police investigating the incident said most people were sleeping when the crash happened at 5am today.

Local reports say people living near the incident had rushed to help but it was too late and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Eknath Shinde, the top state elected official said the cause is still being investigated.

The Prime Minister has paid his respects, saying: “May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

