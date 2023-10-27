'Bring them home': Hundreds of balloons released in London for each Hamas hostage as families demand safe return

27 October 2023, 15:33

More than 200 balloons were released in London for the Israeli hostages
More than 200 balloons were released in London for the Israeli hostages. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hundreds of balloons have been released in London for the hostages kidnapped from Israel by Hamas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A total of 223 blue and white balloons - one for each man, woman and child seized by militants in the October 7 massacre - were set off at Tower Bridge. The exact figure of hostages has been repeatedly updated.

London was joined in the release by cities across the world, including New York, Paris and Melbourne, where people showed solidarity with Israel and the missing.

Hundreds of people arrived at the capital's landmark, including Noam Sagi, whose 85-year-old mother is among the hostages.

They chanted 'bring them home' as the balloons were released over the Thames.

Read more: Israel launches second night raid on Gaza with tanks, drones and helicopters ahead of ground invasion

The display was arranged by the Israeli embassy alongside the Jewish News and Women United for peace.

Earlier on Friday, the Jewish Community Centre in North London laid an empty Shabbat table, with chairs displaying a missing hostage.

Raymond Simonson, the centre's chief executive, said: "These are people, they are not just numbers. We urge you today to walk around the table, and look at the faces and names.

"It's only when you look at it like this do you realise how many people it truly is."

Balloons released for Israel hostages

Noam told the Jewish News: "No one is in the middle of this psychological warfare more than the families. Every day is worse. This is what it is designed to do."

Posters of the missing have been displayed throughout London but some have been defaced amid surging anti-Semitic incidents in the capital.

Hamas has claimed it needs time to track down everyone who was taken by Palestinian groups that rampaged through Israel earlier this month, causing 1,400 deaths.

It was the worst loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust.

Read more: British-Israeli soldier threw back seven Hamas grenades defending festival-goers, before one blew up in his hand

A number of the hostages are dual nationals. It is hoped negotiations through Qatar and Egypt could see their release, with four people having been let out.

Yocheved Lifshitz, an 85-year-old woman, said she "went through hell" as she spoke after her release.

"Many people stormed our homes, they beat people, some of them they abducted, like me. It made no difference, they abducted the elderly and the young," she said.

Balloons have been released around the world, including in Warsaw
Balloons have been released around the world, including in Warsaw. Picture: Alamy

Israel is yet to launch a ground invasion amid concerns for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been pummelled since the massacre. More than 7,000 there are said to have died.

Israel has called up hundred of reservists which are massed outside the strip and at the northern border with Lebanon, where it is feared the powerful Hezbollah group could join the war.

Troops and tanks launched another ground raid into northern Gaza last night, striking several Hamas targets in order to "prepare the battlefield" ahead of a widely expected ground invasion.

The latest raid came after the UN warned it is on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip.

Tanks backed by fighter jets, helicopters and drones crossed over the border, wiping out Hamas targets and infrastructure, the Israeli Defence Forces said.

The raid took place near the Shuja'iyya neighborhood.

The IDF said it had previously launched limited forays into Gaza to try and secure hostages.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Abercrombie & Fitch-Lawsuit

Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’

The IDF has pummelled Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground invasion, while the military vowed to expand its ground operations

Israel 'expands ground operations tonight' as world holds its breath for Gaza invasion

United States China

Joe Biden could meet Xi Jinping next month after talks with Chinese minister

Fighter plane image

Chinese fighter jet ‘was within 10ft of US B-52 bomber’ over South China Sea

Israel Palestinians

Israeli ground forces ‘expanding their activity’ in Gaza Strip

Maine Shooting

Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide note

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Ivanka Trump must give evidence in father’s fraud trial, judge rules

Air strike

Israel expects ‘long’ ground war in Gaza to destroy Hamas

The iconic firework show is set to return to ring in 2024.

London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

Divers are to join the search for suspected gunman Robert Card.

Divers join hunt for suspected Maine gunman who killed 18 as they extend search to river

Avon and Somerset police have released images of Hunt's notorious outfit.

'Somerset Gimp' who terrified female drivers and was banned from writhing around on the ground unmasked

Confederate Monument Charlottesville

Confederate general statue melted down to be turned into works of art

Election 2024 Phillips

Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nomination

British sweets

Trick-or-treating rules in the UK: A complete guide to the law, etiquette and how to stop trick-or-treaters

The gang were arrested

Armed gang kidnapped, stabbed and tortured man in Cardiff flat to extort £100,000 from his friends

Top Labour figures have called for a ceasefire, heaping pressure on Sir Keir

Pressure grows on Starmer as Labour heavyweights Khan and Burnham call for Gaza ceasefire amid party in-fighting

Latest News

See more Latest News

FTX Bankman Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies defrauding customers

Prior to the trial, Hunt was ordered to not "crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask".

'Somerset Gimp' found guilty of leaping out at terrified women drivers and 'writhing on ground' late at night
Wang Yi and Antony Blinken

China’s top diplomat visits Washington to help stabilise ties

Your insurance claim may be rejected if the car window is left open or if the key is left in ignition.

The UK's most stolen cars - and they're not luxury vehicles

Demonstrator in street

Mothers, wives and children of Ukraine soldiers demand military service time cap

Jessica's funeral has been held in Chester

Heartbroken family holds funeral for 15-year-old Jessica Baker who died in coach crash on her way to school
Sajid Javid was taken to task over PPE

'Plastic, useless rubbish': Nurse confronts Sajid Javid over poor PPE that left her exposed to Covid and disabled
Police lights

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

Oil fields

Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure

The Pope

Pope orders Vatican to reopen abuse case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit