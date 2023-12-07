James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
'I wasn’t ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers': BBC presenter apologises after giving middle finger live on air in ‘private joke’
7 December 2023, 08:52 | Updated: 7 December 2023, 08:57
A BBC news presenter has issued an apology after being caught on camera giving a middle finger in a ‘private joke’ ahead of a news bulletin.
Maryam Moshiri made the gesture as she came on screen - quickly realising the mistake before starting to read news headlines.
Ms Moshiri issued a full and candid apology on Twitter today, saying she was taking part in a ‘private joke’ with her crew and she was ‘sorry if I offended or upset anyone’.
Ms Moshiri said: “Hey everyone, yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.
“I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0... including the fingers to show the number.
“So from 10 fingers held up to one. When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera.
“It was a private joke with the team and I'm so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I'm sorry if I offended or upset anyone.
“I wasn't 'flipping the bird' at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates.”
The mishap took place ahead of the world feed of BBC News at midday yesterday.