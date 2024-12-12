Breaking News

Horror as Christmas fairground ride 'collapses' with several injured

The ride collapsed while in operation. Picture: X/Kannyzee

By Emma Soteriou

A Christmas fairground ride has 'collapsed' in Birmingham with several people injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Centenary Square just before 7.30pm on Thursday.

It came after a fairground ride "failed and crashed", with it dropping to ground level whilst in operation.

Two women were taken to hospital after being treated by paramedics - their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Nine other women and three men were assessed and discharged at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Read more: Boy band star, 36, rushed to hospital with 'heart issues' as singer shares worrying health update

Read more: F1 legend Eddie Jordan reveals he is battling ‘aggressive’ cancer

Birmingham German Markets - Swings tangled. Wow pic.twitter.com/g0xvNrWXMf — Kanny (@Kannyzee) December 12, 2024

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We currently have officers in Centenary Square, Birmingham following reports of an issue with one of the rides.

"A small number of people are being treated at the scene by paramedics, but no serious injuries have been reported.

"Centenary Square remains cordoned off this evening while we support our emergency service colleagues. Please avoid the area."

The West Midlands Fire Service said: "At approximately 1930 on Thursday 12th December we responded to an incident at Victoria Square outside the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham.

"One fire engine from Ladywood fire station attended, and arrived in just over four minutes. This incident involved a fairground ride that had failed and crashed.

"The ride dropped to ground level whilst in operation.

"We assisted Ambulance colleagues with treatment of a number of casualties, whose injuries are not life-threatening.

"One casualty has been conveyed to hospital, with several others discharged on scene.

"We are not working on the rescue of any further casualties."