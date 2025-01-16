Blinken heckled in final speech as he says he is ‘confident’ Gaza ceasefire will be implemented amid Israeli delay

16 January 2025, 21:44

Blinken was repeatedly interrupted during his speech on Thursday, with one journalist calling him a criminal.
Blinken was repeatedly interrupted during his speech on Thursday, with one journalist calling him a criminal. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

US secretary of state Antony Blinken was called a ‘criminal’ during his final speech as he affirmed his ‘confidence’ that the Gaza ceasefire would be implemented on time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In his final speech as secretary of state before Trump’s administration takes over on January 20, Antony Blinken affirmed his confidence that the ceasefire deal would come into effect on Sunday after Israel delayed its vote on the deal.

But Blinken was repeatedly interrupted during his speech on Thursday, with one journalist calling him a criminal.

Independent journalist Sam Husseini asked “How does it feel for your legacy to be genocide?” before shouting “Criminal! You belong in The Hague,” as Blinken delivered the opening remarks of his farewell speech.

Another man called him a ‘monster’, accusing him of complicity in Israeli violence against civilians in Gaza.

Read more: Netanyahu accuses Hamas of reneging on Gaza ceasefire deal and causing ‘last-minute crisis’

Read more: World reacts to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after 15 months of fighting - as hostages to be 'released shortly'

What are Palestinians in Gaza 'returning' to?

Both men were dragged out of the State Department briefing room by security personnel.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was announced on Wednesday, and is supposed to come into force on Sunday.

The US secretary of state said: “I am confident, and I fully expect that implementation will begin, as we said, on Sunday,” calling the ceasefire deal “a moment of historic possibility for the region and well beyond”.

But Israel has delayed its vote on whether to accept the deal, which was due on Thursday morning. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of backtracking on part of the deal - an accusation the group denies.

Netanyahu is facing pressure from far-right members of his coalition, including national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has threatened to resign if the ceasefire deal is approved.

The opposition leader in Israel’s parliament has vowed to support the ceasefire deal, however, in a rare agreement with Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Read more: Charities welcome ceasefire but warn that ‘enormous’ increase in aid needed to alleviate suffering in Gaza

Read more: Gaza ceasefire deal reached, Qatar confirms - as Biden announces hostage release and 'permanent end to the war'

Gaza ceasefire deal agreed: How will it work?

Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, said: "I say to Benjamin Netanyahu, don't be afraid or intimidated, you will get every safety net you need to make the hostage deal.

"This is more important than any disagreement we've ever had."

During his press conference, Blinken said the US and Qatar have been trying to ‘tie up a loose end’ in the deal, and that he has been on the phone with Qatar, a key mediator, all morning.

The Israeli cabinet has reportedly moved their meeting to vote on the ceasefire agreement to tomorrow.

The ceasefire agreement promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.Since it was announced that the deal was agreed on Wednesday, however, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 87 Palestinians, including at least 21 children and 25 women, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An Israel army vehicle on the move in Gaza

Netanyahu postpones vote on ceasefire blaming Hamas for last-minute dispute

A couple, their two daughters and 11-month-old baby have not been heard from since going missing in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Urgent search underway for missing family of five as parents vanished with baby and two young kids

Cameron Finnigan

Neo-Nazi satanist jailed for six years for encouraging girls to kill themselves and possessing terror material

Exclusive
The Tories are looking into 'means testing the triple lock'

Tories are looking into 'means testing triple lock', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Rudy Giuliani gesturing as he speaks to reporters

Giuliani reaches deal with defamed election workers to keep his home in Florida

Sacking Rachel Reeves 'wouldn't be the right thing for the country', Jeremy Hunt told LBC

Sacking Rachel Reeves 'wouldn't be the right thing for the country', says Jeremy Hunt - as former Chancellor pushes for March Budget
Exclusive
Elon Musk says Jess Phillips can

'Jess Phillips can fight her own battles,' claims Kemi Badenoch as Tory leader weighs in on grooming gangs row

Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien to receive Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy

Rudy Giuliani gesturing as he speaks to reporters

Giuliani reaches settlement over home and baseball rings in defamation case

A composite photo of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Ryan Reynolds

It Ends With Us director Baldoni sues star Lively and Reynolds for defamation

Exclusive
c

'It's like a cancer destroying our young people': Lawyer calls to 'break' knife crime culture after Elianne Andam stabbing
American film director David Lynch has died at the age of 78

Twin Peaks director David Lynch dead at 78

Linda Nolan is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

Linda Nolan's ‘heartbroken’ sister reveals singer's unexpected cause of death following cancer battle

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) papers, letters, documents

HMRC staff announce strike on eve of self-assessment tax deadline in pay dispute

Paul Danan was found dead on the day he was due to appear in court

Police issue Paul Danan update after Love Island and Hollyoaks star dies aged 46

Police behind police tape in a snowy street in Slovkia

Student held in Slovakia after two people fatally stabbed at high school

Latest News

See more Latest News

Screen grab of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper giving a statement in the House of Commons in London on Child sexual exploitation and abuse. Issue date: Monday January 6, 2025.

Yvette Cooper unveils plan for local government-backed grooming gangs inquiries

Ryan Wellings, 30, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Ex-boyfriend of Kiena Dawes jailed for six-and-a-half years after mum took her own life following years of abuse
CCTV image of the passenger sat on the bench

Pensioner died after falling on Tube tracks and being struck by four trains

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch giving a speech at 116 Pall Mall, London, on regaining voters' trust.

'Why on earth' would we merge with Reform? says Kemi Badenoch in first major speech of 2025
US astronaut Suni Williams works outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk

Nasa’s stuck astronaut steps out on spacewalk after seven months in orbit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials in Gwacheon, South Korea

Court upholds detention of impeached South Korean president

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam was stabbed in the neck by her pal's ex-boyfriend in a row over a teddy bear.

Teenager found guilty of murdering Croydon schoolgirl Elianne Andam in row over teddy bear

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu: No Cabinet meeting until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’

Signage at TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posts 57% surge in profits thanks to AI boom

Student protesters in Belgrade holding banners

Woman hurt as car ploughs into crowd of anti-government protesters in Serbia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News