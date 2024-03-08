Second play announces theatre 'Black Out' nights after No10 condemns 'wrong and divisive' performances

8 March 2024, 13:16

Actress June Carryl has defended Black Out performances
Actress June Carryl has defended Black Out performances. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A second play in London has announced theatre 'Black Out' nights despite No10 condemning the performances as "wrong and divisive".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

BLUE, a play which has just opened at Seven Dials Playhouse, has announced that it is holding two Black Out nights on 18th and 27th of March.

The show, which stars Mindhunter actress June Carryl, looks at racism in policing in the US and UK.

It is following in the footsteps of Slave Play, which has been criticised for introducing performances specifically for an "all-Black identifying audience".

Downing Street condemned the concept, claiming it was "wrong and divisive".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said: "The Prime Minister is a big supporter of the arts and he believes that the arts should be inclusive and open to everyone, particularly where those arts venues are in receipt of public funding.

"Obviously, these reports are concerning and further information is being sought.

"But clearly, restricting audiences on the basis of race would be wrong and divisive."

Black audience-only performances, also known as Black Outs, aim to get Black people into the theatre - an otherwise white-dominated space.

Read more: 'Wrong and divisive': No. 10 condemns theatre 'Black Outs' after West End show announces exclusive performances

Read more: ‘Black people have been told they don’t belong at the theatre’: Playwright defends ‘black-only’ nights at West End show

Addressing the planned Black Out performances for BLUE, Ms Carryl said: "I’m genuinely surprised by the government's comments last week. And I've never understood the issue with Black Out nights. 

"That someone suddenly takes it personally, that a space isn’t meant to centre them, is precisely the point. It’s like in college, no one ever asked why the football players sat together at meals. Just the Black kids."

She continued: "When you live in a culture that centres someone else, when you constantly move through space that isn’t built for you – the buildings aren’t yours, the signs aren’t yours, the laws aren’t yours, the language, the stories aren’t meant to include you – it is exhausting, deadening, a kind of psychic erasure.

"You don’t even know it’s happening until you suddenly find yourself included, in fact, welcomed, centred. There is a sense of relief, connection with self and others. 

"Part of what it is to be Black or Brown in a white world is that we don’t live in the same world. We aren’t all invited all the time. That one shares a common set of experiences about the world isn’t offensive. It just is."

She went on to give the example of Thelma and Louise - a film she was told was universal for women but she soon found herself to be the "butt of the joke" in the filmmaker's eyes. 

Ms Carryl continued: "Why Black Out nights? Because different audiences get different things from a performance when they are amongst those who share common joys, common wounds. There is communion. It’s one night.

"No one's saying you can't go. But if you begrudge and take offence to that one night, then what you are saying is, 'this has to be mine, too.'And if that is honestly how you feel, then maybe the problem is you."

Seven Dials and No Boundaries Theatrical Productions said: [Black Out night is] a special night where Black identifying guests are invited to enjoy the show and are welcome to linger after the performance with the playwright, cast, and director.

"Theatre is historically a majority white space and these evenings are an invitation to shift the norm. 

"Black Out nights are designed to create an upbeat environment for BIPOC identifying audience members, and are often offered when a show’s subject matter might be more comfortable for people to be surrounded by a large number of their affinity group. 

"This is not to deter white audience members from attending but an explicit invitation to make people feel welcome and comfortable."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky in Turkey where Erdogan seeks negotiations to end Ukraine war

John Lydon said “prospective immigrants” arriving on the UK’s shores has created “animosity” in some communities

Britain’s seaside towns ‘full of prospective immigrants’ and it’s created ‘animosity and division,’ says Johnny Rotten

The exemptions mean that the ESS system won't apply to non-EU nationals who have a residence card.

New travel rules in 25 EU countries such as Greece and Spain - but some British holidaymakers will be exempt

Osprey Crash

US military’s Ospreys cleared to return to flight after latest crash in Japan

France International Women’s Day

France seals abortion right in constitution to mark International Women’s Day

It has been 10 years since the plane vanished

MH370 flight documents reveal last-minute additions made to aircraft as pilot 'intentionally made it disappear'

Malaysia Missing Plane 10 Years

10 years on, parents of passengers on MH370 are still seeking answers

Israel Humanitarian Visas

EU ship leaving for Gaza as test of new humanitarian corridor

Stormy weather will sweep the UK over the weekend

Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as new weather map shows exact location snow will fall over weekend

Chris Kaba was shot dead in Streatham Hill in London in 2022

Met Police marksman charged with Chris Kaba murder named for the first time as judge lifts anonymity order

Female Circumcision

230 million females circumcised globally, 30 million more than in 2016: Unicef

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68.

Dragon Ball manga creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

Craig posted a video on Instagram a week ago saying he was out shopping for a Volvo

First Big Brother winner Craig Phillips tells of his terror after the brakes failed on his Jaguar I-Pace

Israel Palestinians Hunger

Amid warnings that siege is causing famine, children begin to die in Gaza

The Ministry of Defence lacks a 'credible plan' to fund the Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence has no 'credible plan' to fund UK's Armed Forces, MPs warn

Iran Protests UN

Iran responsible for ‘physical violence’ that killed Mahsa Amini, UN report says

Latest News

See more Latest News

The NHS app will monitor people’s step counts

NHS app will monitor patients’ step counts and heart rates 'to help people get back to work'
Greece Same Sex Marriage

Greek novelist and lawyer are first same-sex couple to wed at Athens city hall

Theresa May will step down as an MP at the next general election

Former PM Theresa May to stand down as MP at next election

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

State of the Union

Joe Biden uses fiery State of the Union address to contrast with Donald Trump

Caroline Nokes, Dehenna Davison and Florence Eshalomi have spoken out about the abuse they face

'Get back in the kitchen - you don't belong in Parliament': Female MPs speak out over abuse amid safety fears
Joe Biden delivering his state of the union address

'Democracy is at risk': Joe Biden warns of 'unprecedented moment in US history' as he hits out at Donald Trump
Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch 'engaged again aged 92', as he prepares for fifth marriage to Russian molecular biologist
Julia Waters (L) said Ofsted must change after her sister Ruth Perry (R) took her own life following a critical inspection

Sister of headteacher who took her own life says Ofsted 'must change' and inspections 'still put teachers at risk'
Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared at the Bataclan on Tuesday

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sings Murder on the Dancefloor in Paris' Bataclan venue where terrorists killed 90 people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release
Harry and Meghan could be plotting a UK return

Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate
Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit