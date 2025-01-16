Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed multiple times in attempted robbery

Saif Ali Khan. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Saif Ali Khan, one of India’s biggest film stars, has undergone emergency surgery after being stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery.

The 54-year-old Bollywood actor was rushed to hospital from his home in Mumbai, where he lives with his movie star wife Kareena Kapoor and two sons.

Upon treating him, doctors found leaking from his spinal cord, forcing emergency neurosurgery.

Two of the six wounds were deep, with one near his spine, the Press Trust of India news agency cited a doctor at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as saying.

He has since been moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan seen during a press conference to announce the star cast of Marvel's wastelanders. Picture: Alamy

The intruder forced their way into Khan’s home at about 2.30 a.m. and fled after stabbing Khan, local media reports.

A female employee at Khan's home was also injured during the attack and was being treated, they said.

Police are investigating and have launched a search for the attacker.

Ms Kapoor, Khan's wife, said in a statement that his family was fine and requested "the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police are already doing their due investigations".

Khan, who is also a film producer, has been featured in about 70 films and television series. He is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore.

He won multiple awards for his roles in Hindi cinema, including seven Filmfare Awards. In 2010, he received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian civilian award.