From Bonnie and Clyde to the 'Miami Joker': The real-life criminals that have 'inspired' GTA 6 'Vice City'

The 'real-life criminals' that inspired GTA 6's new characters. Picture: Rockstar/Getty/Miami Police

By Kieran Kelly

Rockstar Games finally gave fans their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 last night, nearly 14 years after its predecessor was released.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The long-awaited trailer was released one day early after a version of it leaked online.

The trailer has so far racked up 64 million views (and rising), putting it well on its way to be the most-watched game trailer of all time (which was Grand Theft Auto V, with 92 million views).

The 91-second trailer confirmed many fans' beliefs that the sequel would be set in the world's version of Miami, Vice City.

It also revealed gamers will be able to play as a female protagonist (Lucia) for the first time since GTA 1, as well as her boyfriend, rumoured to be called Jason.

Read More: Rockstar drops GTA 6 trailer a day early after online leak

Many have compared the couple to Bonnie and Clyde, a notorious criminal couple who travelled through the United States in the 1930s robbing banks and small stores.

With that in mind, here are all the criminals on show in the GTA 6 trailer that appear to be inspired by real-life people.

'Bonnie and Clyde'

GTA 6's main protagonists, Lucia and Jason. Picture: Rockstar Games

A photograph of Bonnie and Clyde. Bonnie Elizabeth Parker (1910-1934) and Clyde Chestnut Barrow (1909-1934) American criminals who travelled around the Central United States with their gang during the Great Depression. Picture: Alamy

As we said before, GTA 6's main protagonists, Lucia and Jason, appear to be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

In 1930s America, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were an infamous robbery duo responsible for a two-year crime spree.

They are known to have operated in Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Watch the new GTA 6 trailer here

The couple were shot and killed by cops in Louisiana in 1934 after a huge nationwide manhunt.

While it is unlikely that GTA6 will directly adapt the criminal couple's story, there are already echoes of their crimes, with the trailer ending with Lucia and Jason about to a rob a store.

There are rumours the game will start with Lucia breaking out of prison after she was jailed for robbing a bank.

'Miami Joker'

Is this GTA6's version of the Miami Joker? Picture: Rockstar

Miami criminal Lawrence Sullivan. Picture: Miami Police

Another GTA 6 character that appears to have been inspired by a real-life criminal is a man who appears briefly in the trailer with colourful hair and tattoos all over his face.

The fictional character bares a striking resemblance to Miami criminal Lawrence Sullivan, he was arrested after 'pointing a gun at passing cars'.

Sullivan's mugshot went viral due to his striking resemblance to the DC villain The Joker.

'LA Susan'

'LA Susan'. Picture: social media

GTA 6 appears to poke fun at 'LA Susan'. Picture: Rockstar

In 2020, a woman from Los Angeles went viral after footage emerged of her telling her neighbours to 'get the f*** out of this neighbourhood and go back to Mexico' as she wielded two hammers.

In the trailer, a hagged-looking woman is seen wielding two hammers on her front lawn as she tells an unknown character to 'put something back'.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

GTA 6 releases in 2025.