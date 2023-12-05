From Bonnie and Clyde to the 'Miami Joker': The real-life criminals that have 'inspired' GTA 6 'Vice City'

5 December 2023, 13:34 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 13:49

The 'real-life criminals' that inspired GTA 6's new characters
The 'real-life criminals' that inspired GTA 6's new characters. Picture: Rockstar/Getty/Miami Police
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rockstar Games finally gave fans their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 last night, nearly 14 years after its predecessor was released.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The long-awaited trailer was released one day early after a version of it leaked online.

The trailer has so far racked up 64 million views (and rising), putting it well on its way to be the most-watched game trailer of all time (which was Grand Theft Auto V, with 92 million views).

The 91-second trailer confirmed many fans' beliefs that the sequel would be set in the world's version of Miami, Vice City.

It also revealed gamers will be able to play as a female protagonist (Lucia) for the first time since GTA 1, as well as her boyfriend, rumoured to be called Jason.

Read More: Rockstar drops GTA 6 trailer a day early after online leak

Many have compared the couple to Bonnie and Clyde, a notorious criminal couple who travelled through the United States in the 1930s robbing banks and small stores.

With that in mind, here are all the criminals on show in the GTA 6 trailer that appear to be inspired by real-life people.

'Bonnie and Clyde'

GTA 6's main protagonists, Lucia and Jason
GTA 6's main protagonists, Lucia and Jason. Picture: Rockstar Games
A photograph of Bonnie and Clyde. Bonnie Elizabeth Parker (1910-1934) and Clyde Chestnut Barrow (1909-1934) American criminals who travelled around the Central United States with their gang during the Great Depression.
A photograph of Bonnie and Clyde. Bonnie Elizabeth Parker (1910-1934) and Clyde Chestnut Barrow (1909-1934) American criminals who travelled around the Central United States with their gang during the Great Depression. Picture: Alamy

As we said before, GTA 6's main protagonists, Lucia and Jason, appear to be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

In 1930s America, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were an infamous robbery duo responsible for a two-year crime spree.

They are known to have operated in Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Watch the new GTA 6 trailer here

The couple were shot and killed by cops in Louisiana in 1934 after a huge nationwide manhunt.

While it is unlikely that GTA6 will directly adapt the criminal couple's story, there are already echoes of their crimes, with the trailer ending with Lucia and Jason about to a rob a store.

There are rumours the game will start with Lucia breaking out of prison after she was jailed for robbing a bank.

'Miami Joker'

Is this GTA6's version of the Miami Joker?
Is this GTA6's version of the Miami Joker? Picture: Rockstar
Miami criminal Lawrence Sullivan
Miami criminal Lawrence Sullivan. Picture: Miami Police

Another GTA 6 character that appears to have been inspired by a real-life criminal is a man who appears briefly in the trailer with colourful hair and tattoos all over his face.

The fictional character bares a striking resemblance to Miami criminal Lawrence Sullivan, he was arrested after 'pointing a gun at passing cars'.

Sullivan's mugshot went viral due to his striking resemblance to the DC villain The Joker.

'LA Susan'

'LA Susan'
'LA Susan'. Picture: social media
GTA 6 appears to poke fun at 'LA Susan'
GTA 6 appears to poke fun at 'LA Susan'. Picture: Rockstar

In 2020, a woman from Los Angeles went viral after footage emerged of her telling her neighbours to 'get the f*** out of this neighbourhood and go back to Mexico' as she wielded two hammers.

In the trailer, a hagged-looking woman is seen wielding two hammers on her front lawn as she tells an unknown character to 'put something back'.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

GTA 6 releases in 2025.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Evacuation after a storm

Heavy rains leave several dead before storm Michaung makes landfall in India

Jacek Siewiera, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, said Nato has three years to prepare for Russian attack

Nato has three years to prepare for a Russian attack, Poland warns as fears grow over another Putin offensive

The branches have now been reattached by tree surgeons, who hammered the branches back into the tree on Monday afternoon.

'Spruced up': 'Half dead' Trafalgar Square Christmas tree praised for being 'best in years' after 'branch transplant'

James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda ahead of the signing of the new treaty

Home Secretary hails ‘robust’ new Rwanda migrants deal as treaty is signed

In order to appear on the ballot, candidates need to secure the nomination of 20 Oireachtas (Irish Assembly) members or four local authorities.

Conor McGregor throws hat into Irish political ring and hints at running for president in 2025 election

The ancient vase

British Museum loan to Greece coincides with dispute over Elgin Marbles

A British Medical Association (BMA) picket outside University College Hospital in October

Junior doctors to stage fresh wave of strikes over Christmas and New Year period after rejecting new pay offer

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

'Heavily pregnant' woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan street as schools locked down and armed police hunt on-the-run knifeman

Party leaders

Norwegian government makes deal over deep sea mining in Arctic Ocean

Prince Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal.

Prince Harry 'unjustifiably treated less favourably than others' over his UK security arrangements, High Court hears

The woman was paddleboarding when she was attacked by the shark. (stock images)

Boston newlywed, 44, killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas

Kate Middleton visited Evelina London this morning

Business as usual: Kate brushes aside royal race row as she opens life-changing unit at children's hospital

Drone attack damage

Deadly Russian shelling hits southern Ukrainian city

Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 22

House explosion

Blast levels house in US as officers served search warrant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

One person in hospital and schools in lockdown as armed cops respond to 'major incident' in Aberfan
Fresh rain warnings are in place across the UK

Brits set to be battered by torrential rain as 50 flood warnings and 175 flood alerts issued
Bad weather at an airport

Freezing rain causes deadly accidents in Germany

These grandparents were bombarded with booze

'No sleep aid for Nana': Grandparents inundated with drinks after grandson posts Wetherspoons table number on Facebook
Tesla

Danish union to take action against Tesla in solidarity with Swedes

Oliver Dowden wants Brits to stock up on candles and battery-powered radios

'Stock up on candles and battery-powered radios': Deputy PM says UK must be prepared for catastrophe
A view of the iceberg

British research ship crosses paths with world’s largest iceberg in Antarctic

The man was installing Christmas lights in the village when he was hit by a van

Workman using cherry picker fighting for life after 'van hits him while installing Christmas lights'
A man has been filmed dragging a swan by its neck through a park in Wales.

Swan-ted! Police hunt man caught dragging swan by the neck through park in Wales

James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new migrant treaty

Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's lawyers will argue his police protection should be restored

Prince Harry to demand taxpayer-funded police protection is restored - despite stepping down as full working royal
King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit