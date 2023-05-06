Boos ring out at Anfield as Liverpool fans drown out national anthem hours after King Charles' Coronation

The national anthem was met with a chorus of boos at Anfield, as Liverpool fans drowned out the music ahead of their game against Brentford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

The national anthem was met with a chorus of boos from Liverpool fans at Anfield ahead of the club's fixture against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

It comes after the club announced on Friday that "God Save the King" would be played before the fixture to mark the coronation of King Charles.

But when the song began on the stadium speakers as the two side lined up around the centre circle, boos rang out from Reds supporters, and chants of "Liverpool" were heard around the ground.

The Premier League had asked all clubs with home fixtures this weekend weekend to play the tune in recognition the monarch being formally crowned.

The Merseyside club announced on Friday morning that it would do so, despite a long-held resentment of the establishment among many of the club's fans.

"It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it," the club said.

"Just over a week ago, the Premier League contacted all home clubs and strongly suggested to mark this historic occasion across home matches this weekend and provided a list of activity for clubs to get involved in," they said.

Liverpool and Brentford players line up during the National Anthem. Picture: Getty

"Before kick-off and in recognition of the Premier League's request to mark the coronation, players and officials will congregate around the centre circle when the national anthem will be played.

It comes after some fans were heard singing "You can stick your coronation up your a**e", when Liverpool played Fulham in the league on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool fans react during the national anthem prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield on May 6, 2023. Picture: Getty

Supporters were also heard booing the anthem during the FA Cup final in May last year, which Prince William attended as the guest of honour.

John Gibbons, on of the hosts of Liverpool fan podcast The Anfield Wrap said the anthem shouldn't have been played at the stadium: "It’s galling when the country is going through what it is. There will be foodbanks outside the ground when millions are being spent on the coronation in London.

"There are people in this city who can’t afford to eat when millions are being spent on putting a crown on someone’s head, it’s a preposterous situation.

"I don’t think the club should have done it. They should have stood strong but are kicking it on to the supporters.

At a news conference on Friday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "The club's position is my position. This is definitely a subject I can't have a proper opinion about because I am from Germany and we don't have a king or a queen.

"I'm pretty sure a lot of people in this country will enjoy the coronation, some will maybe not be interested and some will not like it. That's all I can say about it.