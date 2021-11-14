Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has called a major press conference for 5pm today following the agreement of the global climate change deal at COP26. You can watch it live here from 5pm.

The Prime Minister will appear from Downing Street to discuss the newly agreed climate change pact alongside the COP26 summit President Alok Sharma.

The deal, which was agreed on Saturday evening following more than two weeks of negotiations, has faced furious backlash for not being strong enough.

Almost 200 nations signed the "historic" climate pact, which has seen the world's most powerful nations - including China - committing themselves to cutting fossil fuels and battling to limit global warming to 1.5C.

However, the Glasgow Pact was watered down at the last minute - following a push by India and China - from escalating the "phase out" of unabated coal, to "phase down", prompting angry responses from European and vulnerable countries.

But it is the first explicit mentions of fossil fuels in a UN climate agreement.

The deal aims to keep limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels "alive" or within reach, in the face of a huge gap between the action countries are taking and what is needed to meet the goal.

After the decisions were agreed, COP26 President Alok Sharma told the climate summit "history has been made here in Glasgow".

He said: "We can say with credibility that we have kept 1.5C within reach but its pulse is weak and it will only survive if we keep our promises, if we translate commitments into rapid action and if we deliver on the expectations set out in this Glasgow Climate Pact to increase ambition to 2030 and beyond."

