Boston Red Sox fans boycott Bud Light at Fenway Park over Dylan Mulvaney backlash

5 May 2023

A TikTok of an empty Bud Light concession has gone viral
A TikTok of an empty Bud Light concession has gone viral. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

Boston Red Sox fans voted with their feet and avoided Bud Light during a packed Major League Baseball game in the US over an angry backlash to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

A disastrous marketing stunt involving Ms Mulvaney at the start of April saw sales of the American flagship beer plummet 26 percent, despite Anheuser-Busch reporting first-quarter earnings of $1.65billion.

She posted a video of her drinking a Bud Light using the hashtag #Budlightpartner.

As a backlash and boycott of the beer grows across the US, video emerged of a completely deserted Bud Light stand at Boston’s Fenway Park.

“Fenway Park Bud Light stand Ghost Town!” Luis Tejada, a local estate agent captioned the video. It has received over 1million views on TikTok. 

“Guys, this is so funny and bizarre,” he said in a thick Boston accent.

“Look at that. That is the Bud Light... that is every single Bud Light stand here at Fenway Park in Boston,” he exclaimed, showing the empty countertop.  

Mulvany posted the content to coincide with the NCAA March Madness tournament
Mulvany posted the content to coincide with the NCAA March Madness tournament. Picture: TikTok/Dylanmulvaney

Daniel Blake, who is the vice president for Anheuser-Busch's mainstream brands has stepped back from his job, after controversy about Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney

Mulvaney posted several videos and images on Instagram as part of the paid partnership, but it is unclear exactly how much she was paid.

According to the New York Post, the company has promised 'there will be an improved screening process before any marketing hits the public.'

US CEO of Anheuser-Busch Brendan Whitworth was forced to issue a public statement two weeks into the controversy, writing: “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.

“We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer… Moving forward I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.”

