Boy, 9, who died in Blackpool lightning strike will save 3 lives by being an organ donor

14 May 2021, 07:14 | Updated: 14 May 2021, 07:19

Jordan Banks' heartbroken dad has revealed his selfless little boy will save the lives of three children as he was an organ donor.
Jordan Banks' heartbroken dad has revealed his selfless little boy will save the lives of three children as he was an organ donor.

By Kate Buck

Jordan Banks' heartbroken dad has revealed his selfless little boy will save the lives of three children as he was an organ donor.

The nine-year-old, from Blackpool, was killed after being hit by lightning on a football field during a thunderstorm shortly after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

Tributes have since poured in for the young boy, with MPs in the Commons and the England football team sending their condolences and sympathies to his family.



In a post on social media, his dad Matt Banks said his son's "kindness has meant that 3 other children may be able to live" as he was an organ donor.

Mr Banks wrote: "Jordan was and is the most amazing little person.

In a post on social media, his dad Matt Banks said his son's "kindness has meant that 3 other children may be able to live" as he was an organ donor
In a post on social media, his dad Matt Banks said his son's "kindness has meant that 3 other children may be able to live" as he was an organ donor

"He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone, and when parents say they have the best kid ever, he GENERALLY was the best ever and if I ever could have asked for a perfect child that was my Jordan.

"I couldn’t have been prouder of him always putting other people himself, such a selfless little person.





"Even now his kindness has meant that three other children may be able to live, as he always told us he wanted to be able to help other people if he could. So was a donor and has donated which we know will be what he wanted.

"Literally words can’t even explain how heartbroken I am.

Mr Banks said: ""I couldn’t have been prouder of him always putting other people himself, such a selfless little person."
Mr Banks said: ""I couldn't have been prouder of him always putting other people himself, such a selfless little person."

"Not only have I lost my little boy I have lost my little best mate we would sit and talk for hours about his future and he would always ask me what I wanted his children to call me and we both decided on papi."

His family released a separate tribute earlier this week saying "he was our everything".

It was also revealed that the selfless little boy left sweets on police cars to cheer officers up during lockdown.

A Facebook post by Blackpool Police on 2 January this year read: "Blackpool Team 3 have done some investigation work and managed to track down who has been leaving sweet treats on our vehicles today.

"We want to say a massive thank you to Jordan! You have most definitely cheered us up today #itsnicetobenice #bekind."

On Wednesday night, Blackpool Tower was lit up red in honour of Jordan, who was reportedly a Liverpool fan, while footballers and clubs paid tribute to him on social media.

A statement on Liverpool Football Club's Twitter said: "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Jordan's family and friends. Rest in peace, Jordan Banks," while Liverpool midfielder James Milner added: "A special boy taken far too soon."

