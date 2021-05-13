Boy, 9, killed by lightning left sweets on police cars to cheer officers up in lockdown

Jordan Banks left sweets on police cars during lockdown to cheer up officers. Picture: Blackpool Police Facebook

By Nick Hardinges

The nine-year-old boy who was killed after being struck by lightning in Blackpool left sweets on police cars to cheer officers up during lockdown, it has emerged.

Jordan Banks, from the Lancashire town, was killed after being hit by lightning on a football field during a thunderstorm shortly after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

Tributes have since poured in for the young boy, with MPs in the Commons and the England football team sending their condolences and sympathies to his family.

Two GoFundMe pages have now been set up in memory of him, with one raising more than £50,000 by Thursday morning from more than 3,000 donors.

But it is Jordan's fundraising efforts and altruistic nature that has warmed people's hearts, with one of the pages saying he had raised £3,000 earlier this year for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle.

It added: "There are no words that could possibly be written to begin to explain the pain the family of Jordan must be feeling.

"After raising £3k for Counselling in the Community just this year, in memory of his uncle, it's now time for us to come together as a community and help give back to such an incredibly, thoughtful and caring young lad who has been taken way too soon in a tragic incident."

It has also since emerged that the youngster took it upon himself to leave sweet treats on police cars during lockdown to help cheer up officers.

A Facebook post by Blackpool Police on 2 January this year read: "Blackpool Team 3 have done some investigation work and managed to track down who has been leaving sweet treats on our vehicles today.

"We want to say a massive thank you to Jordan! You have most definitely cheered us up today #itsnicetobenice #bekind."

Lancashire Police confirmed to LBC on Thursday that it was Jordan who had been leaving the treats for its officers.

People commenting on the post were incredibly moved by his actions, calling him "an amazing little man".

One person wrote: "I have been on the verge of tears all day because of this little boy. This has really set me off. What an amazing little man."

Another said: "This boy! A lot of us didn't know him but can take a moment to appreciate clearly how special he was. What a selfless soul. Taken far too soon but what a special angel they have gained."

One Facebook user wrote: "Absolutely heartbroken for this amazing little man's family & friends! He’s clearly made a huge impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The world needs more people like you Jordan!!"

On Thursday, England Football described what happened to the incredible youngster as "so sad", and tweeted: "We would like to offer our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Jordan Banks's family and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.

"@LancashireFA is in contact with @Clifton_jfc and will continue to provide support to them."

In a statement released by Lancashire Police on Wednesday, Jordan's family said: "Yesterday our worlds stopped.

"We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.

"His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything.

"Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy.

"We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy."

On Wednesday night, Blackpool Tower was lit up red in honour of Jordan, who was reportedly a Liverpool fan, while footballers and clubs paid tribute to him on social media.

A statement on Liverpool Football Club's Twitter said: "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Jordan's family and friends. Rest in peace, Jordan Banks," while Liverpool midfielder James Milner added: "A special boy taken far too soon."

MPs also paid tribute to the youngster during a House of Commons debate on community football.

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans told the chamber: "Can I, on behalf of the Speaker and the British Parliament, send our condolences to his family and to all his teammates at the Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club and all his friends.

"The hearts of the British Parliament and our love go to you all."

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston sent the government's condolences to Jordan's family and friends, adding: "The club and the local community are clearly devastated by his loss, as evidenced by the absolute outpouring on social media, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this incredibly difficult time."

Anybody with information about the incident, or who witnessed it and has not yet spoken to police is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1169 of 11 May.