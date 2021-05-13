Fascinating moment caller describes how he and wife survived lightning strike

By EJ Ward

This is the fascinating moment one caller recounts his experience of being struck by lightning while on holiday.

John from Bath called LBC to explain what happened to him when he was struck by lightning while on a jetski "out of nowhere."

"There was a huge bang, and I was thrown in the air, I thought I'd blown the jetski up by going too fast," the caller told Nick Ferrari.

Explaining the lightning hit his girlfriend on the shoulder, went through her body and exited through the inside of her thigh.

The lightning then travelled through John's buttocks and hit the jetski, blowing a hole into the machine.

"It felt like I was electrocuted," John said before revealing the lightning strike caused his girlfriend to go into cardiac arrest.

Thankfully a bystander was able to get the couple to shore where there was a doctor waiting on the beach.

"It took at least 30 minutes CPR to bring her back to life," the caller told Nick.

The conversation comes after a nine-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning.

Jordan Banks, from Blackpool, died after being seriously injured on a football field near School Road just after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in memory of the youngster, with one raising more than £50,000 by Thursday morning from more than 3,000 donors.



One page praised Jordan's charity work and said he had raised £3,000 earlier this year for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle.



It added: "There are no words that could possibly be written to begin to explain the pain the family of Jordan must be feeling.



"After raising £3K for Counselling in the Community just this year, in memory of his uncle, it's now time for us to come together as a community and help give back to such an incredibly, thoughtful and caring young lad who has been taken way too soon in a tragic incident."

The caller recounted his experiences of being hit by lightening. Picture: PA

In a statement, Jordan's family said: "Yesterday our worlds stopped. We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.



"His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything.



"Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving.



"Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy.



"We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy."