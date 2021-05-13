Fascinating moment caller describes how he and wife survived lightning strike

13 May 2021, 10:48

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the fascinating moment one caller recounts his experience of being struck by lightning while on holiday.

John from Bath called LBC to explain what happened to him when he was struck by lightning while on a jetski "out of nowhere."

"There was a huge bang, and I was thrown in the air, I thought I'd blown the jetski up by going too fast," the caller told Nick Ferrari.

Explaining the lightning hit his girlfriend on the shoulder, went through her body and exited through the inside of her thigh.

The lightning then travelled through John's buttocks and hit the jetski, blowing a hole into the machine.

"It felt like I was electrocuted," John said before revealing the lightning strike caused his girlfriend to go into cardiac arrest.

Thankfully a bystander was able to get the couple to shore where there was a doctor waiting on the beach.

"It took at least 30 minutes CPR to bring her back to life," the caller told Nick.

The conversation comes after a nine-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning.

Jordan Banks, from Blackpool, died after being seriously injured on a football field near School Road just after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in memory of the youngster, with one raising more than £50,000 by Thursday morning from more than 3,000 donors.

One page praised Jordan's charity work and said he had raised £3,000 earlier this year for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle.

It added: "There are no words that could possibly be written to begin to explain the pain the family of Jordan must be feeling.

"After raising £3K for Counselling in the Community just this year, in memory of his uncle, it's now time for us to come together as a community and help give back to such an incredibly, thoughtful and caring young lad who has been taken way too soon in a tragic incident."

The caller recounted his experiences of being hit by lightening
The caller recounted his experiences of being hit by lightening. Picture: PA

In a statement, Jordan's family said: "Yesterday our worlds stopped. We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.

"His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything.

"Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving.

"Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy.

"We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sir Ed Davey: Covid inquiry needs to happen as soon as possible
Caller's 96-year-old mother had to leave care home after £60,000-a-year costs drained her money

Caller's mother, 96, forced to leave care home after yearly £60,000 costs left her penniless
The former Labour leader spoke out about the current Labour leader

Labour has 'moved on from the previous era and away from Brexit divide', Ed Miliband says
Ed Miliband was speaking to LBC after the Queen's Speech

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson's social care commitment 'just not good enough'
Nick Ferrari furiously asked why social care didn't warrant more attention in the Queen's Speech

'Where is the social care bill we were promised two years ago?'
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Health Secretary

'A dad can't walk his daughter down the aisle but can do a dance class?'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

John McDonnell confirms he won't join Starmer's shadow cabinet - but lists who should

John McDonnell confirms he won't join Starmer's shadow cabinet - but lists who should

21 hours ago

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/05 | Watch Again

22 hours ago

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cameron will be questioned by MPs over his lobbying activities for Greensill Capital

David Cameron to face grilling over collapse of Greensill Capital
Both Bitcoin and Tesla shares took a hit after the announcement

Elon Musk says Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin due to climate change concerns
Scientists have expressed fears the end of lockdown could be delayed due as UK cases of the Indian Covid-19 have tripled in a week.

Indian variant sparks fears end of lockdown could be delayed

British Airways has cancelled today's flight to Tel Aviv

British Airways cancels Tel Aviv flight amid escalating violence between Israel and Gaza
New funding has been promised to tackle the backlog of patients on NHS waiting lists

NHS England waiting list reaches record high

London's Crossrail is testing trains on the track ahead of a planned 2022 opening, four years behind schedule

'Significant moment' as London's Crossrail tests trains on track
Royal Mail has unveiled four new stamps which will commemorate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh

Royal Mail unveils new stamps released to commemorate Prince Philip
People in Gaza exchanged Eid al-Fitr holiday wishes next to the rubble of destroyed buildings

Dozens die as Israel intensifies air strikes in Gaza and Hamas militants unleash rockets
Vaccines are preventing deaths, researchers have said

Covid rates at lowest in England since August with vaccines stopping deaths
The UK's decision to delay the second vaccine dose has "proven highly effective", according to one expert

Delaying second Covid vaccine dose could reduce deaths by a fifth, new study shows