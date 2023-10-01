Two football fans arrested for 'mocking' Bradley Lowery, a boy who died of cancer aged 6

The mockery incident sparked an outcry. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two football fans who appeared to be mocking Bradley Lowery, a young boy who died of cancer, have been arrested.

The two Sheffield Wednesday fans were pictured apparently laughing at a photo of Bradley, who died from a rare form of cancer in 2017 aged six, during a match against Sunderland on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said two men aged 31 and 27 had been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency in connection with the incident on Saturday night and were being held in custody.

Bradley, a Sunderland fan, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 18 months old, with his story warming the hearts of fans the world over.

Sheffield Wednesday condemned the incident and said the club would be supporting police with their investigation. "We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour," a spokesman for the club said.

"We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley's family and friends."

The vile incident sparked an outcry from other Sheffield Wednesday fans, who have since raised thousands of pounds for a charity set up in Bradley's name.

A fundraising page says: ""In light of the recent, sickening images circulating from the football fixture between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Sunderland AFC at Hillsborough on Friday 29th September 23, Sheffield Wednesday fans would like to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation to show our support and stand up against this type of behaviour in football."

Bradley, a young Sunderland fan, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 18 months old, with his story warming the hearts of fans the world over. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The pair were pictured during Sheffield Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Hillsborough on Saturday appearing to laugh as one held up a picture of Bradley's face.

Speaking out following the incident, Bradley's mother encouraged supporters to "let police do their job" in dealing with the pair, who she branded "low lives".

Gemma said: "Today has not been the Saturday I was expecting, after receiving multiple calls and messages regarding a photo circulating on social media.

"I have received a visit from the Durham Police to check that I am ok, and they have notified myself and Carl that Yorkshire police are now dealing with the situation and taking it very serious."

It was followed soon after by the The Bradley Lowery Foundation, the charity set up in the youngster's honour, which said the sight was "so sad for me to see".

"Whatever happened to 'cancer has no colours' let alone respect for a family that lost their baby to cancer.

The picture of the two men resulted in angry responses from fellow supporters.

Two Sheffield Wednesday fans after they played Sunderland last night…



Bradley's story took the football world by storm, with the youngster appearing as a special guest as part of the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2016.

Former Premier League footballer Jermain Defoe was regularly pictured with Bradley during his short life, even attending his funeral, and could be seen walking beside the youngster's coffin.

Following his death, a host of celebrity names came together in his honour, with stars including model Katie Price, Love Island's Chris Hughes, and singer Olly Murs joining forces as part of the charity match.

In a Facebook post, Bradley's mother Gemma said: "Today has not been the Saturday I was expecting, after receiving multiple calls and messages regarding a photo circulating on social media. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Gemma started a successful fundraising campaign in a bid to raise money for Bradley’s treatment in the United States.

The campaign saw over £1.3million raised - the majority by Sheffield Wednesday fans - for the youngster before his death and the subsequent creation of his foundation. .