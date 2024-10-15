Brand new Piccadilly Line trains covered in graffiti before even coming into service

The new trains were defaced before coming into service. Picture: @WyverLane/Real Time Trains

By Emma Soteriou

Brand new Piccadilly Line trains have been covered in graffiti before they were even able to come into service.

The trains are understood to have been targeted as they were the first of the 2024 stock to be delivered.

They were seen passing through Kent at around 3am on Monday without any markings.

But by the time they reached their destination, there were at least three different areas vandalised.

The trains were held at a signal for around 20 minutes at Latchmere Junction, according to the website Realtime trains, which is when they were tagged, LBC understands.

Images of the graffitied carriages sparked outrage on social media, with one person saying: "Fuming. As TfL must be too. Brand new stock."

Another person said: "Sick and tired of lads spraying their ugly tags on public infrastructure. No respect for where they live."

A third person added: "This is why we can't have nice things in this city."

— Crime Scene Images London (@csi_london) October 14, 2024

A final person tweeted: "Brand new TfL Tube for London was delivered yesterday. It lasted less than 24 hours.

"BTP knew this was target No.1 for graffiti a̵r̵t̵i̵s̵t̵s̵ vandals but failed to plan accordingly. Huge failure."

The train that was vandalised has since been cleaned and looks brand new again, LBC understands.

The new trains - which will be walk-through, similar to those on the Elizabeth Line, and have air-conditioning - will start to be rolled out into service by the end of next year following testing.

British Transport Police said: "We received reports at around 6.45am yesterday (14 October) of criminal damage to several train carriages.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, quoting reference 75 of 14 October."