British man, 53, dies after trying to drink all 21 cocktails on the menu on family holiday in Jamaica

Timothy Southern died after trying to drink 21 cocktails in a Jamaican bar. Picture: GoFundMe/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A British man died after trying to drink every cocktail on the menu in a bar in Jamaica.

Timothy Southern, 53, died of "acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption", a Jamaican pathologist found, after he drank 12 cocktails at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann's.

Mr Southern was on holiday with his children, sister, and other family members in May 2022.

He had been drinking brandy and beer throughout the morning, the Staffordshire coroner heard on June 21.

He then joined two Canadian women who told him they were trying to drink all 21 cocktails on the menu before midnight.

Timothy Southern died last year. Picture: GoFundMe

Mr Southern got through 12 drinks and then went back to his hotel room to sleep,

He was then discovered by his family members, who were on the holiday with him. His family criticised the response of the emergency services.

One relative told the inquest: "He was on his back choking. I put him in the recovery position and screamed for an ambulance.

"He was making a gurgling sound. As soon as he was in the recovery position, he vomited. I was shouting his name with no response.

"When the nurse arrived, I said had an ambulance been called and she said ‘no.’ I thought she would take over. But that was not the case. I noticed he was starting to lose temperature. I checked his pulse and couldn’t find it.

She said he had a pulse. I was starting to lose it. I got a full look at his face and I thought he had passed away.”

The Royal Decameron Club Caribbean. Picture: Google Maps

The relative said that the nurse wasn't properly trained.

"I said, ‘Don’t just sit there looking at him, start CPR.’ She only gave him chest compressions. Maybe if she had known what she was doing, maybe he would still be here."

The family member added: "The service and treatment he received was disgusting."