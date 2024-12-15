Britain's worst rapist brutally attacked while serving life sentence in 'targeted hit'

Britain's most prolific rapist Reynhard Sinaga has been viciously attacked in prison in an alleged planned vigilante hit by other prisoners. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Britain's most prolific rapist Reynhard Sinaga has been viciously attacked in prison in an alleged planned vigilante hit by other prisoners.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The sex fiend was convicted for 136 rapes of young men amid 159 sexual offences.

He has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 40 years.

Sinaga was beaten up but narrowly avoided serious injury in the attack at HMP Wakefield in July.

Read More: Predator who raped and killed woman who was unconscious on park bench after night out jailed for life

Read More: Hundreds dead after Indian Ocean cyclone sweeps through French archipelago

A source told The Sun: “Sinaga is arrogant and universally loathed. He is a clear target in prison because of his depraved crimes.

“He was seconds away from extremely serious harm. He is in danger.”

Sex fiend Reynhard Sinaga was convicted for 136 rapes of young men amid 159 sexual offences. Picture: Police Issue

Montana House, 136 Princess Street, Manchester, M1 7AF, United Kingdom, where serial rapist, Reynhard Sinaga, lived for 5 years. Picture: Alamy

Indonesian-born Sinaga came to the UK in 2005 - and spent more than a decade drugging and raping men in Manchester before he was jailed.

He was caught in 2017 after a victim awoke during an assault.

Jack McRae, 32, who was moved to HMP Frankland after the alleged attack, has been charged with attempted GBH.

McRae is also accused of ABH on lags Sayed Taheri, Patrick Harrington and Andrew Gillis.

Andrew Beadie, now at HMP Long Lartin, is jointly charged with the alleged attack on Taheri.