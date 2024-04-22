Exclusive

Chief representative of British Jews calls for antisemitism probe into UK’s biggest teaching union

22 April 2024, 07:07 | Updated: 22 April 2024, 07:13

Chief representative of British Jews calls for antisemitism probe into UK’s biggest teaching union
Chief representative of British Jews calls for antisemitism probe into UK’s biggest teaching union. Picture: Alamy

By Joseph Draper

The nation’s biggest education union has allowed antisemitism to “fester” within its ranks, the UK’s most senior representative of the Jewish community has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the National Education Union - the NEU - has become a “hostile environment” for Jewish teachers since the outbreak of war in Gaza.

It comes after a Jewish man said he felt like he was at a Nazi rally when the crowd screamed at him until he was forced off stage as he attempted to speak at the union’s annual conference earlier this month.

The conference in Bournemouth triggered a wave of complaints by teachers “horrified’ by what they saw, the Board said, revealing exclusively to LBC that it had summoned the NEU for urgent talks.

The Board compared the situation to the institutionalised antisemitism which took hold of the Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

It also called for an independent team to investigate claims of racial abuse against Jewish members.

Gideon Falter and caller debate The Met's treatment of Gideon near a pro-Palestinian march

Responding to the unprecedented intervention, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner urged the trade unionist movement to tackle antisemitism – just as she and Keir Starmer did when they took over the party.

LBC has spoken to several Jewish teachers, including two NEU representatives, who said they feel unsafe – and claimed that many of their colleagues are leaving the union, choosing to sacrifice the protection it provides.

One union rep from London said his complaints of antisemitism were “filed and forgotten” after a woman at a local meeting said the Jews have “all the money”.

He said three of his colleagues had already handed in their membership cards.

Read more: Sunak 'appalled' by officer's threat to arrest Jewish man at pro-Palestine rally as calls mount for Met boss to quit

Read more: Braverman calls for Met Police Commissioner to be sacked over force's poor treatment of British Jews at protests

Another rep said Jewish teachers were “afraid to make themselves known” because of the “vitriol” they experienced – and knew five who had left the NEU.

Peter Block, a retired supply teacher from North London, attempted to oppose a motion on Israel in front of hundreds of delegates at the NEU conference, describing it as a “glorification” of Palestinian terror group, Hamas.

A video of the crowd screaming, jeering, and slow clapping him off-stage has been obtained exclusively by LBC.

Mr Block told LBC that he was left intimidated by the “howling mob” - comparing the “frenzy” of “screaming and flag waving” to one of Hitler’s rallies.

Angela Rayner responded to the Board of Deputies’ intervention by advising trade unions to “acknowledge that antisemitism is a problem” and have a “programme to tackle it”.
Angela Rayner responded to the Board of Deputies’ intervention by advising trade unions to “acknowledge that antisemitism is a problem” and have a “programme to tackle it”. Picture: Alamy

He said he had not received a formal apology after the NEU president Emma Rose, who chaired the debate,  turned off his microphone and forced him to leave the stage.

Such was the intensity of anti-Israeli anger that another Jewish teacher scheduled to oppose the motion was too afraid to go on stage, Mr Block said.

The motion in question, which was later passed by NEU delegates, condemned Israel’s government as the main source of conflict in Palestine – without referencing the bloody attack by Hamas on October 7 which sparked the current war in Gaza.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, the Board of Deputies’ director of public affairs, Daniel Sugarman, said that the treatment of Mr Block “sent a message” to other Jewish members that they will be “targeted” if they speak out.

He added: “A particular sort of political ideology has taken over in the same way as it took over the Labour Party.

“I think that it's increasingly clear, unfortunately, that the NEU is a hostile environment for any Jewish person who supports Israel's right to exist.

“Particularly since October 7 – but heightened by what happened at the conference - Jewish people are absolutely horrified at the way that this is playing out in the NEU.

“There is a profound concern within the Jewish community that an organisation with such issues has direct access to the minds of British children.

“I sincerely hope this is a wakeup call.”

An NEU spokesperson told LBC it has a “zero tolerance approach” to antisemitism and all other forms of racism, and that it “absolutely and wholeheartedly refutes” Mr Block’s characterisation of the debate.

They said Mr Block was given an additional minute to speak after the crowd began shouting at him before he was “politely” asked to conclude his speech.

Angela Rayner responded to the Board of Deputies’ intervention by advising trade unions to “acknowledge that antisemitism is a problem” and have a “programme to tackle it”.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the National Education Union - the NEU - has become a “hostile environment” for Jewish teachers since the outbreak of war in Gaza.
The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the National Education Union - the NEU - has become a “hostile environment” for Jewish teachers since the outbreak of war in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

The education secretary Gillian Keegan told LBC that the NEU’s “divisive ideology” was causing “significant hurt” to Jewish teachers, parents, and children.

Mr Sugarman urged the NEU leadership to engage with its Jewish members after allowing antisemitism to “fester for years”, adding that it “urgently” needed an independent complaints process.

He criticised a decision to allow controversial pro-Palestine activist Anas Altikriti to speak during the conference at an event attended by a member of the NEU executive, Louise Regan.

Dr Altikriti said in November last year – weeks after Hamas killed over 1,000 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more - that hostage taking was a “very important part” of any “act of resistance” and called reports that the terrorist organisation had raped women a “lie”, according to the Daily Telegraph.

LBC understands that the NEU’s general secretary, Daniel Kebede, was also due to speak at the event on Palestine but that hewithdrew when the focus changed to include discussions on “wider issues”, claiming he was “unaware” of which speakers were attending.

The NEU said he would not have attended “since learning of the reported views” of Dr Altikriti.

Mr Kebede has already been criticised after he and Jeremy Corbyn were photographed holding a pro-Palestine banner days before the conference alongside Ismail Patel, who reportedly “saluted” Hamas for “standing up to Israel”, and Adnan Hmidan, who said he “loved” the terrorist group’s founder, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Mr Sugarman said: “What, if any, due diligence is there to share platforms with people who have made such despicable comments?”

The chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, a charity which teaches school children about antisemitism, questioned the leadership of the union.

Karen Pollock CBE, who is also vice president of the Jewish Leadership Council, told LBC: “You have to question what sort of leadership this is and what direction this person is trying to take an education union in.”

The NEU said Mr Kebede attended many pro-Palestine rallies but that he “does not know” Mr Patel and Mr Hmidan.

In a statement, the union said: “The NEU absolutely and wholeheartedly refutes this characterisation of the debate at the NEU annual conference.

“The NEU has a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism and every other form of racism.

“The NEU’s General Secretary, Daniel Kebede, who was not in the hall for the debate, on hearing that Peter had been heckled personally and immediately sought him out at conference to offer his personal apology for the interruptions to Peter’s speech.

“The NEU has met with the Board of Deputies of British Jews with follow up meetings scheduled to discuss how we can work together to combat antisemitism through education.

“There needs to be a strong current in education of work on antisemitism and the NEU is happy to be engaging with the Board of Deputies and others on this.”

Dr Altiktriti has also been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53

Warwick Davis taking time away from social media after sparking concern with tweet saying ‘I’m done here’

Kim Jong Un

North Korea ‘fires missile into ocean’ in latest weapons launch

Exclusive
The couple finally arrived in Bali after three days of delays

Newly-wed couple miss three days of their dream honeymoon after flight delays due to ‘chaos’ at Dubai airport

Downing Street has failed to back the boss of the Metropolitan Po

Met chief to meet Jewish community leaders after force slammed over handling of pro-Palestinian protests

The Met Police has apologised to Stephen Lawrence's mother for breaking a promise to answer questions about her son's murder

Met Police issues apology to Stephen Lawrence’s mother for breaking promise

A sketch of Erin Patterson appearing in Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court last year

Woman in court charged with fatally poisoning ex-husband’s family with mushrooms

Thousands of British flights attacked by ‘extremely dangerous' Russian hackers targeting navigation systems

Russian hackers target thousands of British flights in ‘extremely dangerous' attacks on navigation systems

Statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

First memorial to Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

Ecuador Security Referendum

Ecuadorians vote in referendum to approve toughening fight against gangs

Crackdown on stalkers: Government announces stronger protections for victims against abusers

Crackdown on stalkers: Government announces stronger protections for victims against abusers

Labour has announced a plan to boost sports access for kids to help 'harness the strength of England's national pride'.

Labour announce plans to boost kids' sport access in bid to harness patriotism in England to beat obesity

Sri Lanka Accident

Race car in Sri Lanka veers off track, killing seven

Labour has slammed the Tory record on crime as the party vows to 'reinstate the rule of law' if it wins power this year.

'We will reinstate the rule of law': Labour attack Tory crime record after Truss jabs on Supreme Court

A school wants to introduce 12-hour days to break pupils' phone addictions and improve behaviour.

Leading headteacher calls for 7am to 7pm school days to break pupils' smartphone addictions

Colombia Protest

Tens of thousands of Colombians protest against president’s reform agenda

Exclusive
An antisemitism campaigner who was threatened with arrest for being 'openly Jewish' at a pro-Palestine protest has told LBC that police did not stop a demonstrator from abusing him and threatening to follow him around at the march.

'They didn't do a single thing!': Antisemitism campaigner said Met did not stop abusive man when threatening him with arrest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Polish voters take part in a local run-off election in Lomianki, near Warsaw

Polish voters choose mayors in hundreds of cities in run-off election

Tram Accident Universal Studios

Tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park injures 15

Israel Palestinians

Israeli leaders criticise expected US sanctions against military unit

A motorcyclist has slammed TfL for leaving him thousands of pounds of debt after a dog ate letters informing him of ULEZ fines.

Motorcyclist says dog ate ULEZ letters leaving him thousands of pounds in debt to TfL

People protest in Tel Aviv against Benjamin Netanyahu's government

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Mark Menzies MP has quit the Conservatives and will not stand at this year's general election.

Scandal-hit Tory MP Mark Menzies quits party and will stand down at next election

Downing Street has failed to back the boss of the Metropolitan Po

Sunak 'appalled' by officer's threat to arrest Jewish man at pro-Palestine rally as calls mount for Met boss to quit
Choas erupted on Edgeware Road in London

Horror footage shows machete-wielding men descend into brawl on busy London street

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of Ramadan

Iran’s supreme leader hints that Tehran hit little in massive attack on Israel

Officers attended a property in Hartington Place, Ilkeston, on Saturday evening

Man arrested after police officer injured in 'incident' at address

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry backdated his new official status as a US resident to the exact day he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage

Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit