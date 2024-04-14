Brits living in the Middle East could be rescued by the Royal Marines in 'Dunkirk-style' evacuation

14 April 2024, 02:02

Plans have been drawn up for an evacuation of Brits from the Middle East. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (l) and protesters outside the British Embassy in Tehran (r)
Plans have been drawn up for an evacuation of Brits from the Middle East. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (l) and protesters outside the British Embassy in Tehran (r). Picture: alamy/getty

By Chay Quinn

Royal Marines are poised to lead a 'Dunkirk-style' evacuation of thousands of UK nationals from the Middle East after Iran drone and missile attack against Israel.

Commandos have earmarked potential locations after conducting reconnaissance along the Lebanese coastline

Royal Fleet Auxiliary boats that are in the area providing humanitarian aid could also be involved.

Details of the plan emerged a day before Iran launched a drone and missile bombardment, which was in retaliation of a deadly consul blast an an Iranian embassy in Syria that killed 13 people

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said he "stands ready" to assist any Britons trapped in the region.

Demonstrators wave Iran and Palestinian flags as they gather in front of the British Embassy in Tehran
Demonstrators wave Iran and Palestinian flags as they gather in front of the British Embassy in Tehran. Picture: getty

Read More: Explosions in skies and sirens across Jerusalem amid Iranian attack - as Israel warns of 'significant response'

Read More: British and American jets 'shoot down Iranian drones' as Rishi Sunak slams Iran for 'reckless' attack against Israel

Read More: US sends amphibious warship and 2,500 Marines into the Eastern Mediterranean after Iran attacks Israel

Sources said an evacuation would begin only after the Foreign Office had urged civilians to take commercial flights out of Israel and government charter flights had ceased.

The Foreign Office has already advised Brits to leave Lebanon and several airlines have announced they were halting flights over Iran and Israel amid safety fears.

The evacuation plans, codenamed Operation Meteoric, will be spearheaded by the UK's 'Green Berets' and supported by the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, the Daily Mail reports. 

Operation Meteoric has been likened to Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of allied soldiers from Dunkirk in 1940 when they were surrounded by German forces.

