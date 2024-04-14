US sends amphibious warship and 2,500 Marines into the Eastern Mediterranean after Iran attacks Israel

14 April 2024, 00:20

USS Bataan which is heading to the Eastern Mediterranean (main) and Joe Biden (r)
USS Bataan which is heading to the Eastern Mediterranean (main) and Joe Biden (r). Picture: US department of defense/Getty

By StephenRigley

The US has sent an amphibious warship and 2,500 Marines into the Eastern Mediterranean after Iran launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel.

The USS Bataan is leading a naval task force in the Eastern Mediterranean. It has two support ships and together they have about 2,500 Marines onboard, US sources say.
Bases in Iraq have been placed on full alert and will also attempt to shoot down missiles and drones aimed at Israel, MailOnline reported.

In addition, the US has two destroyers and a Cruiser in the Red Sea that are fully armed with anti-missile weapons and they too are under orders to shoot down any Israeli bound missiles or drones.

President Joe Biden returned to Washington from his holiday home in Delaware for emergency talks with advisers in the Situation Room, the bunker below the White House where presidents monitor crises.

He arrived at around 5pm EST (10pm BST) aboard the Marine One helicopter and was seen going into the Oval Office.

Adrienne Watson, the White House NSC spokeswoman, added: "His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours.

"President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran".

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Iran launches massive drone and missile attack on Israel as war in Middle East escalates

British and American jets 'shoot down Iranian drones' as Rishi Sunak slams Iran for 'reckless' attack against Israel

Iranian drones and missiles are currently en route to Israel in a massive attack on the country after the IDF air strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus.

Israel's Channel 12 is reporting more than 100 killer Shahed drones and cruise missiles are expected to arrive around 2am local time (midnight BST).

Iran launched the drone and missile attack on Israel after the IDF hit Iran's consulate in Damascus.

The channel also reported that some of the weapons had already been shot down above Syria and Jordan by the Israeli air force.

Reuters news agency reports that the "first wave of ballistic missiles" have also been launched citing Iranian state news.

President Joe Biden departs aboard Marine One after leaving Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, April 13, 2024, to return to the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden departs aboard Marine One after leaving Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, April 13, 2024, to return to the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Picture: Alamy

Iranian media first confirmed at 10pm BST that they have launched "drones and missiles" towards "specific targets" in Israel.

The hostile state's Revolutionary Guard said that the attack dubbed "Operation True Promise" is a "punishment for Israeli crimes".

Israeli aviation authorities said they were closing the country's airspace to all flights as of 12.30am local time (10.30pm BST).

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened his war cabinet in Tel Aviv in response to the attack
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened his war cabinet in Tel Aviv in response to the attack. Picture: IDF

The attack is the latest escalation in tensions in the Middle East since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel - and will heighten fears of a full-scale regional conflict breaking out.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries."

He added that he is convening Israel's war cabinet in Tel Aviv.

Iranian drones have arrived in Israel with explosions in the skies as the officials warn of a "significant response" to the massive attack.

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

